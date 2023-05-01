Ice hockey | Florida knocked out the overwhelming winner of the regular season in Boston in the overtime – the Finns were effective

The Florida Panthers sensationally eliminated the Boston Bruins in the playoffs.

The Boston Bruins, who played a good regular season, missed the opening round of the playoffs.

The Bruins suffered a 3-4 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in game seven. He solved the problem in 68:35 Carter Verhaeghe.

Florida took a 2–0 lead in the opening set. Finns played a big role: Anton Lundell played Brandon Montour with nicely combined when Montour scored the opening goal.

by Sam Reinhart The 2–0 goal was initiated by Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen with their one-touch games.

By David Krejci The equalizing goal shot with superiority brought Boston into the lead a little before the middle of the second period.

The Bruins, who started the game nervously, rose to a 2–2 tie right at the beginning of the third period by Tyler Bertuzzi on the finish line. A good three minutes passed, and David Pastrnak scored the winning goal Sergei Bobrovsky from the blocked loose puck.

The game seemed to be in Boston’s hands and Florida didn’t seem to have any more chances to rise.

Panthers however came one more time.

There were 59.3 seconds left in the third period, when Florida tied the score while playing without a goalie. Brandon Montour scored his second goal of the night Alexander Barkov shot from the loose puck.

Florida had the best position to decide the game right at the beginning of the overtime when Matthew Tkachuk got through. Saved his first match of the match series in the hardest possible place Jeremy Swaymanwho was otherwise nervous, now stretched out for an important tackle.

Tkachuk later stood in the mask when Verhaeghe scored the winning goal.

The Panthers will face Toronto in the second round of the playoffs.

Boston’s season led by Patrice Bergeron ended in a terrible disappointment.

Boston was dominant in the regular season and set NHL records in wins (65) and series points (135). Now its season is over.

– This is the biggest surprise in NHL history – for every single person except for everyone in our locker room, Tkachuk said in a Sportsnet TV interview.