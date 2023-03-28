Ice hockey | Florida is sliding towards disaster – the rare cooling of the ineffective Anton Lundell became expensive

The season of Florida, the reigning NHL regular season winner, may end as early as April.

Vancouver

Florida Panthers from the beginning of the season played heavily in the bottom corner, but managed to fight his way over the playoff line of the NHL’s Eastern Conference through long work.

After that, the Panthers have lost four times in a row and made their playoff dreams difficult for themselves again.

The reigning regular season winner now lost to the Ottawa Senators, who also slipped to within two points of the Panthers.

The last playoff spot in the East is held by Pittsburgh, who have played a game less. The difference to Florida is three levels.

Senators took command on the scoreboard in the opening set when the skipper Brady Tkachuk and Erik Brannstrom hit the puck in the cage.

Florida was seemingly on top of the game for a long time and got to the end of the goal twice.

The hosts’ German star Tim Stützle hammered the decision in 57:37 as he led Ottawa to a two-goal run away.

of Florida Anton Lundell sat on the ice after taking a very rare ice break after playing the puck with his hand at the start of the offensive end.

Lundell’s spring season has been difficult. He has now played 12 games in a row without power points.

Shane Pinto scored another 5-2.

Among the other Finns in Florida, the skipper Alexander Barkov managed 22:32 but missed points. Eetu Luostarinen was by Gustav Forsling 2-3 goal second pitcher.