Ice hockey | Florida emerged victorious in overtime in the third final

The Florida Panthers emerged victorious in overtime in a difficult game.

Florida Panthers emerged victorious in their home opener of the Stanley Cup Finals. Vegas Golden Knights fell in overtime with goals 3–2.

Vegas now leads the series 2–1.

Florida came into the game strong. Brandon Montour I took the Panthers into the lead when 4:08 were played. Star striker Matthew Tkachuk played the puck from the edge to Montour, whose shot shook the masked man, who in the next few minutes looked uncertain Adin Hill’s back to the front corner.

Keegan Kolesar rolled Tkachuk up a little later, but Taklaus did not reverse the momentum. Vegas William Carrier just a few seconds later, took the ice from the high club in 6:01.

Tkachuk came to the ice in the ensuing overpowering, but then left for the locker room. He was still fit enough to return to the rink in the second set.

With Anton Lundell after the middle of the opening set, there was a good chance to score to make it 2-0, but the puck hit the post.

The Panthers’ first 20-minute period was otherwise strong, but the silly coolies entered the picture again. of William Carrier A wing tackle was about to give Florida the upper hand, but Radko Gudas took revenge with a cross stick and went to the ice hall himself.

When Anthony Duclair took the second out of the game, Vegas got the upper hand, with Mark Stone directed the equalizer.

Second the lot went to Vegas.

Sergei Bobrovsky made a few big saves, but the Knights eventually took the lead Alexander Barkov sitting in the ice hall.

There was a familiar, red-hot duo involved: Jack Eichel bait and Jonathan Marchessault struck wonderfully to 2–1.

Marchessault was 0+2 in seven matches at the beginning of the playoffs. Since then, he has scored 13 goals and assisted seven in 12 matches. Marchessault has scored 4+2 in three matches in the finals.

Marchessault is one of Vegas’ original players. He came to Vegas specifically from the Panthers in the 2017 summer expansion draft.

The third the atmosphere of the set in Florida’s home arena was sleepy and the hosts were nowhere near an equalizer before the atmosphere became electric in 57:47.

The Panthers’ number one star, Tkachuk, who took out the goalkeeper in good time, shoveled in the loose puck from in front of the goal and tied the score at 2–2.

The hosts Gustav Forsling got a questionable suspension 11.2 seconds before the end of the actual game time.

Vegas dominated the start of overtime even after their scoreless lead.

However, the Panthers clinched the win with their first shot of overtime when Carter Verhaeghen the shot sunk Vegas.