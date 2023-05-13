Ice hockey | Florida continues, there will be a Finnish super match in the NHL

The Florida Panthers will face the Carolina Hurricanes next. A team of at least three Finns plays for the Stanley Cup.

Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime 3–2 and took the series with a 4–1 victory.

The solution came at the end of the first overtime. First, the Leafs got the upper hand on offense, but Radko Gudas cut off and Florida, led by him, immediately turned to its own superiority attack.

Primarily known for his physical skills, Gudas gave the puck For Nick Cousins and drove to the finish line himself. Cousins ​​calmed down nicely and then scored the game- and series-deciding goal.

Florida already led 2–0 in regular time, but Toronto was on top of their neck towards the end and tied the game.

The Leafs “tied it up twice,” because Morgan Rielly in the first 2–2 goal, the referee’s whistle blew before the puck crossed the goal line for sure, and this goal was naturally disallowed.

The Leafs were also slightly dominant in overtime, but Sergei Bobrovsky made a total of 51 saves. Leafs rookie Joseph Woll made 41 saves.

William Nylander scored the equalizer for Toronto.

Florida will face Carolina in the Eastern Conference finals.

There is going to be a big Finnish encounter, because the Panthers have three Finns and the Hurricanes have no less than five.

The number one centers of both teams are Finnish: Florida’s captain Alexander Barkov and Vice-Captain of Carolina Sebastian Aho.

