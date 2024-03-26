Ice hockey | Finnish goalkeeper Justus Annus has an extension contract with Colorado

Today the Finnish guard who showed off his skills in the Colorado Avalanche's goal in the spring Justus Annunen has signed a two-year contract extension with his team, says Avalanche on their website.

Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland describes the 24-year-old Finn as a hard-working young goalkeeper and emphasizes that he has earned his chance to play at the NHL level.

This spring, Annunen has played in nine games in Colorado's goal. In the two previous seasons, Annunen has been seen on the NHL ice in a total of four games.