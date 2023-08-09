Thursday, August 10, 2023
Ice hockey | Finland's top NHL reserve leaves HIFK – moves to the junior league

August 9, 2023
August 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Finland’s top NHL reserve leaves HIFK – moves to the junior league

Kasper Halttunen is leaving HIFK.

Hockey player promise Kasper Halttunen18, will join the ranks of the London Knights, who play in the Canadian OHL series, the club informs.

The OHL, or Ontario Hockey League, is one of the three main junior leagues in North America, which together form the Canadian Hockey League.

Halttunen was the first booked Finnish player at the NHL’s booking event this summer. He was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the second round at number 36.

Possessed moves to London Knights from HIFK.

The Knights say in their announcement that Halttunen will go to the club’s training camp in August before he enrolls in the NHL team Sharks’ training camp in mid-September.

“We are very excited to sign Kasper Halttunen. Kasper is a goal-hungry power forward who brings elite-level skill to our lineup. We want to thank the San Jose Sharks staff for their support and trust in the development of the London Knights. We also want to thank HIFK for their cooperation in this process,” stated London A member of the Knights’ management ladder Rob Simpson.

Winger Last season, Halttus had 0+1 power points in 27 SM league matches. In HIFK’s U20 team, he scored 18+6=24 points in 18 matches. In Mesti in Kiekko-Vantaa, his results were 1+2=3 in three matches.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Norway is studying the possibility of blowing up a dam after heavy rains

Norway is studying the possibility of blowing up a dam after heavy rains

