Ice hockey | Finland and Sweden in different starting groups at next year’s World Hockey Championships

Next spring, Finland will play its opening group in Prague. In addition to Finland, the same B group includes the Czech Republic, Switzerland, the United States, Norway, Denmark, Austria and the top seed Britain.

Finland and Sweden, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s preliminary assessment, will not play in the same starting group at the men’s World Ice Hockey Championship next year.

According to the order of the federation’s world rankings, Finland will play in the B group of the WC tournament organized in the Czech Republic next year.

Finland, which finished seventh in its home competition, will be joined by the United States, which finished fourth in this year’s World Cup, Switzerland, which won its B group, the host country Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Austria, and Britain, which rose from the B series, in the initial group in Prague.

The second preliminary group will be played in Ostrava, as in the World Cup years 2004 and 2015.

Tŝekki, coached by Kari Jalonen, finished eighth in the WC tournament shared between Tampere and Riga. The all-time audience record for the World Cup is held by the Czech Republic, as in 2015 a total of 741,690 spectators watched the tournament in the halls of Prague and Ostrava.

The total audience for the WC tournament, which ended on Sunday, was 441,885. In Tampere, 275,230 spectators watched the games.