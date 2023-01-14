Ice hockey | Fatherhood revolutionized Aleksander Barkov’s life – but what would help Florida?

Las Vegas

of the NHL the reigning regular season winner Florida Panthers have drifted into a sticky situation.

The new head coach by Paul Maurice the commanding Panthers are currently six points out of the East’s final playoff spot and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

There are three teams in between, and Florida has even played three more games than the Penguins and between the teams Detroit and Buffalo.

“We would never want to be in this situation,” the team captain Alexander Barkov says.

In Barkov’s opinion, it doesn’t help now to think about what has gone through his mind.

“We have to think about how we can get out of this. We’ve done some work and I think we’ve improved our game look a lot.”

For Alexander Barkov and Florida, every game now has a big stake.

The stakes are at stake from night to night.

The Panthers have to stretch to almost miracles to get into the playoffs.

“Every situation and puck is more important now. We fight in every situation. It has turned out very well when we have done that.”

“There is a big stake in all games because everyone is fighting for the same thing as us. Nothing comes for free, but it shouldn’t be free either.”

Illness and injuries have kept Barkov out of ten matches. After 33 matches, his balance is 10+23, i.e. a point per game.

A handsome balance, but even though Barkov cannot be said to have played badly, even more is required from the team’s leader.

” I agree. I can be better. You just have to do the work. It doesn’t help to keep your head down,” Barkov emphasizes.

“A lot of things have changed during the season, so it takes a while to get used to it. I have by no means been satisfied with my own game, but I’m not going to start writing about it that I’ve been bad.”

Yes: along with coaching, of course, the way of playing also changed – and long-term key players left the team in the summer, among other things MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau.

Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his goal with Brandon Montour (62), Marc Staal (18) and Sam Reinhart (13) during the game against Colorado.

Changes has also been in Barkov’s civilian life – although already in the last season. Barkov became a father a little over a year ago.

“You don’t realize that until you actually have a father. When I was younger and before, I thought that I was still quite young myself, and it could be difficult if there was someone to take care of,” says Barkov.

“Now when you realize that life has a purpose other than playing hockey, it’s of course a big and wonderful thing. A lot has changed.”

Barkov has always kept his private life away from the public and he does not want to spoil the custody proceedings that have made headlines.

Son in addition, there is another “little Barkov” in Florida, because such a nickname has been assigned to another conscientious top center since last season by Anton Lundell on the shoulders.

The Finnish duo has now played two matches in the Panthers’ first team by Sam Reinhart with, when Lundell has become Barkov’s pier.

Barkov and Lundell already formed an underpowered pair last season.

“Now, for the first time, we have been able to play in the same chain. I’ve even thought a bit that if we ever had a chance to play together,” says Barkov.

“Anton has a strong desire to show off. A really promising young player who is really nice to play next to. He works hard, and in addition, his skill level and Game Intelligence are really high.”

The chemistry in the rink works.

“He knows where I am and where I’m going. It’s nice to play.”

There was a tasty taste of teamwork in Colorado, when Lundell served to Barkov, who hit the puck into the cage.

“He picked up the puck by himself. He threw it to the end, went to get it himself and served it. It’s good to be there,” Barkov smiles.

Alexander Barkov used a loose puck in front of goaltender Adin Hill’s nose in the game against Vegas.

