Ice hockey | Father made an important observation a few years ago and now Kasper Halttunen, who grew up in a family of athletes, is heading towards NHL games

Niko Halttunen played in the SM league, but first-born son Kasper is heading towards NHL games. The sports background of parents can be of significant benefit to a young athlete. Parents who have reached the top themselves often understand better than others that young people are individuals, and there is no one-size-fits-all mold to reach the top.

“Very talented, and the shot is a threat from the scoring sector. The skills and size are as if they were made for professional courts.”

These are the words the North American NHL writers evaluate the 17-year-old from Helsinki Kasper Halttus. Halttunen, who is playing for HIFK this season, is likely to be booked for the first round of the NHL next summer.

Punch is a second-generation hockey player. His father Niko Halttunen played in the SM league, mainly in Jokers, and abroad in North America, Sweden and France.

When talking with Halttusten about children’s sports careers, two things come to the fore. First of all, the Halttuses have taken care that Kasper and his three years younger brother Noah practice sports in a variety of ways.

Niko Halttunen himself only chose hockey as his sport at the age of 15, and basketball was allowed to stay. Kasper Halttunen also played soccer and basketball well into his teens, in addition to ice hockey.

Another important thing is that you should keep your feet firmly on the ground, even if there are achievements. The journey from the Pohjola camp to a professional career is a long one.

“When it was the first national team camp, I was in awe of how well it went. It can feel like everything comes easily. Back then, you didn’t understand what sleep, food and training meant. Father then reminded me of them,” says Kasper Halttunen.

Niko Halttunen has also been involved in Kasper’s hockey career as a coach. When Kasper started the Vuosaari Viikinkien ice hockey school, he coached the previous age group Juha Lind attracted Niko Halttunen to coach the group.

From then on, he coached Kasper’s team almost every season until the U18 age group. At that time, the club was still Jokerit.

The transfer to HIFK’s camp was a tough place for the whole family and the Jokerit people, says Niko Halttunen.

“However, there was already talk about a professional contract. As a B-year-old, I wouldn’t have let you move if there wasn’t a reason. Now there was a reason. Kasper also wanted to still live at home, and not move alone to another town.”

Kasper Halttunen warmed up before HIFK’s match against Vaasan Sport.

First a professional contract is a step that should be put in the right proportions with a young player, says Niko Halttunen.

“You shouldn’t think too much about having pocket money. You have to keep in mind why you play hockey, why you’ve made it this far, and what it takes if you want hockey to be a real profession. It’s still the same dune.”

Halttuten’s puck practices have not included much guided practice outside the team. In the summer, when visiting the cottage, they have played sports together, since it is part of the Halttusten cottage life anyway. A place has been arranged in the yard to practice shots and there has been skating coaching for the older age.

“We haven’t been jogging together when free time is so scarce. A young person must have other lives,” says Niko Halttunen.

“ “Parents who have played sports themselves are more ready to invest in their children’s sports career.”

According to Niko Halttunen, excessive self-directed training in addition to team training is a big reason for the burnout of young people.

“I have noticed that the boys who do a lot of extra guided exercises are more individual athletes within the team. They are not involved in the team in the same way. They might also be really tired and sit in the booth like zombies.”

Halttunen says that with a young athlete it would be important to proceed slowly and bring more training with age.

“Yes, those peaks tend to emerge when the backgrounds are in versatile exercise and high-quality team training.”

International ones too according to observations, the offspring of athletes rise to the top quite often. Examples in Finland include Markkaset, Kapaset, Pärssiset, Littlet, Pasaset and Junnilat, and the same series also includes Halttuset.

Inheritance seems to have a clear advantage in sports, but the greatest importance may still lie in advice and example at home.

University of Jyväskylä, Faculty of Physical Education, working life professor Sami Kalaja remembers an American study from a few years ago, according to which a son has an 800-fold chance of becoming a professional baseball player if the father was also a professional baseball player.

According to Kalaja, sports families take care of everyday life before sports.

“Parents who have played sports themselves are more ready to invest in their children’s sports career.”

“ “In endurance sports, genes play a big role. Ice hockey and football, on the other hand, are so multidimensional that if the genes are bad in one area, then you can recover in another area.”

Kalaja points out that parents who have reached the top also understand better that young athletes are individuals, and there is no one-size-fits-all mold to reach the top.

“Every young person has their own path as an athlete. If parents think there are steps to follow, that’s a problem.”

Kalaja was previously the principal of Kilpinen sports high school in Jyväskylä. One of the school’s students was Lauri Markkanen. He would hardly have made it to the NBA All Stars match without the height growth brought by genes, but according to Kalaja, the importance of genes is sport-specific.

“For example, in endurance sports, genes play a big role. Ice hockey and football on the other hand, they are so multidimensional that if the genes are bad in one area, then you can recover in another area.”

Kasper Halttunen (front) at the 18-year-old national team tournament in Kajaani 2021 together with Kasper Lundell (19), Jere Lassila (14) and Kasper Kulonumme (3).

Punch Halttunen wanted to try skating already early on, even though it was not directed to that. On the wall of his room are still the two-blade skates he used when he was less than two years old.

“When my father played in France, I went to Keskuspuisto with my mother to skate.”

Even Kasper wanted a bat for games and play as a toddler, and he already had the right grip in handling the bat as a child.

“Godmother’s husband was on his knees at the finish when Kasper was three years old. He said that he doesn’t dare to be in goal when the ball hits so hard. There were no options, but you had to go to the finish line when the order came. After a couple of hours, the body was bruised,” says Niko Halttunen.

He says he only noticed in the 16-year-old age group, that Kasper could have opportunities even longer.

“Kasper has always been big, but puberty came late, and then he noticed that the horsepower starts to bring more speed. Until then, Kasper had managed with size, skill and a good shot. That’s what I’ve learned along the way, that it’s worth moving forward calmly and humbly, that there will be no disappointments.”

of the NHL next summer’s booking event will be held at the end of June in Nashville. If Kasper is booked in the opening rounds, yes the whole family goes to the place. Now it seems that the NHL draft will become a family trip for Halttus.

So when is it time to start your NHL career?

“After I’m done. You can’t say whether it will be in a year, two or three, but it’s a bit too rough if it’s not ready,” says Kasper Halttunen.

