Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Ice hockey | Fashion-savvy Patrik Laine tells us which item of clothing he never wears

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in World Europe
Ice hockey millionaire Patrik Laine talks openly about his spending and clothing preferences. “It doesn’t matter to me what brand of clothes I buy.”

Ice hockey player Patrick Laine24, has opened up about her spending habits to Columbus Monthly in the interview.

The Finn, who earns $8.7 million this season, likes to spend his money on clothes. Lainea tends to arrive at matches in flashy and often colorful outfits.

A few years ago, according to what Laine says, he was a “sweatpants guy” who preferred comfort. However, they took the flashy clothes with them.

“I browse the internet, and if I find something nice, I buy it. I browse a lot on different sites, and it doesn’t matter to me what brand of clothes I buy. If I have a nice suit, I look for a matching shirt or shoes. If I find a nice pair of shoes in my closet, I might make a suit to complement them,” he told Columbus Monthly.

In her free time, Laine does not invest in her clothes.

“I like a more relaxed style outside of games. I never wear jeans; I don’t think they are comfortable at all. Why would I wear jeans at home when I can just as easily dress up in shorts, sweatpants or underwear?”

Wave personal style divides opinion. Critics think that the Finnish forward’s dressing is a pointless exercise, and they think he should focus on playing hockey.

Laine commented on the criticism she received to Ilta-Sanom in November.

“There is always something to criticize about everything. If it doesn’t work, some reason will be found. It’s the same for me. I still dress however I like, and I do my best on the ice,” he said.

Wave has hit in 50 matches this season with 21+23. He is currently riding a five-match scoring streak.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, represented by the winger, dominate the Eastern Conference as a jumbo.

