Vancouver Canucks manager Brian Hamilton was startled when he looked at the opposing team’s fan behind the thick Plexiglas. The NHL hockey game against Seattle Kraken was in full swing, but Nadia Popovici held her cell phone to the window. “The mole on your neck may be cancerous. Please see a doctor,” Hamilton read in large print.

