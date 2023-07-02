Ice hockey | Experts found a problem in the Finnish NHL star’s giant contract: “Risk”

Joonas Korpisalo signed a contract worth 20 million dollars with the Ottawa Senators.

Keeper Joonas Korpisalo quickly found a new employer when the NHL’s free agency opened on Saturday. He signed a five-year, $20 million contract with the Ottawa Senators.

The 29-year-old from Pori saved perfectly last season in varying conditions. He started the season in dead-end Columbus, but performed well in a difficult situation. Korpisalo was traded in the middle of the season to Los Angeles, where he got into a great mood in the regular season.

The success spawned a plush and long contract.

ESPN’s and of The Athletic experts found good and less good things about the agreement.

of The Athletic In their evaluations, the editors give the contract a grade of C, i.e. somewhere close to a standstill in Finnish terms.

“Ottawa is betting that they will get Korpisalo, who was seen last season, and only him. The goalkeeper played well in two different teams. It’s a good base, but it’s not a new name on the NHL map. Korpisalo has been in the league for years and at times in dire straits”, Shayna Goldman evaluate.

“After a good regular season, the poorly run playoffs made the Kings hesitate to make a long-term commitment to Korpisalo – and he wanted a long contract. Four million a year is a suitable amount. Korpisalo wasn’t necessarily the number one option for Ottawa, but it wasn’t the worst either.” Eric Duatschek evaluate.

ESPN’s the assessment is very much the same: the money is good, the length of the contract is bad. Korpisalo’s fluctuations throughout his career remain a significant question mark, and therefore committing to five years is a significant risk for the Senators.

“The transfer makes sense, but not completely. Korpisalo is better than its predecessor Cam Talbot. Although last season could be considered an exception, his previous two seasons are better than Talbot’s. And the salary is great: 22nd highest among goalkeepers”, Greg Wyshynski write.

“The length of the contract is not great. Five years on Korpisalo’s injury history is a risk. When he’s healthy he’s really good, when he’s injured he’s either sidelined or plays poorly. Five years with a moderate salary gets a moderate rating from us.”