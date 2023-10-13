Friday, October 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Everyone knew Aatu Jämsen’s gifts, but then he was given only two options by his bosses – and he chose the better one

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Everyone knew Aatu Jämsen’s gifts, but then he was given only two options by his bosses – and he chose the better one

Aatu Jämsen differs from the mainstream, which also arouses criticism in the conservative hockey world, where differences are often vilified. Picture: Antti Hämäläinen

Aatu Jämsen is the SM league’s most unique young star. The 21-year-old from Lahti is an artist of his own, both on the ice and in the world of music.

Lahti

The Pelicans young star striker Aatu Jämsen doesn’t like to hold the candle under the bushel. That’s why the sight is not surprising when Jämsen, 21, steps in his casual style in a complete outfit at the agreed time to be photographed.

The shirt is the first eye-catcher. Jämsen is wearing a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt, which you can buy new by throwing over 2,000 euros. On the foot are off-white Air Jordan 4 sneakers.

#Ice #hockey #knew #Aatu #Jämsens #gifts #options #bosses #chose

See also  Health | In his darkest times, Tapio Ojala wondered if he was sicker than the customer who came because of the pain - One insight taught him to live with pain
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result