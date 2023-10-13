Ice hockey | Everyone knew Aatu Jämsen’s gifts, but then he was given only two options by his bosses – and he chose the better one

Aatu Jämsen differs from the mainstream, which also arouses criticism in the conservative hockey world, where differences are often vilified.

Aatu Jämsen is the SM league’s most unique young star. The 21-year-old from Lahti is an artist of his own, both on the ice and in the world of music.

Lahti

The Pelicans young star striker Aatu Jämsen doesn’t like to hold the candle under the bushel. That’s why the sight is not surprising when Jämsen, 21, steps in his casual style in a complete outfit at the agreed time to be photographed.

The shirt is the first eye-catcher. Jämsen is wearing a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt, which you can buy new by throwing over 2,000 euros. On the foot are off-white Air Jordan 4 sneakers.