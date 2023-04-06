Ice hockey | “Europe’s best Tappara” broke the crippled HIFK

Tappara took the second place in the final in Tampere at the end of a strong game.

5.4. 21:59

Tappara–HIFK 5–2 (wins 2–1)

Tampere

If after the second semi-final match, HIFK seemed to tie the series, in the third, questions arose about the Helsinki team’s chances of challenging the regular season winner.

Tappara left HIFK on its feet in the first two periods and scored five goals. In the third period, HIFK cheered up, but the head coach Ville Peltonen the attitude towards the meaning of the ending was blunt.

“Cosmetics,” said Peltonen.

HIFK got into the match as a winger. Five core players were absent from the ranks, including the center forward Miro Väänänen suspended. Juha Jääskä has been sidelined for longer, and Ilari Melart couldn’t play in the second Helsinki match.

When in addition Eetu Koivistoinen and Sebastian Dyk were gone, HIFK was on the way with a young lineup. The goal scorers were also from HIFK’s youth department, when Alexander Kaskimäki and Leevi Teissala hit

“Those who played in the formation could not see the best HIFK. We had the required number of players. Everyone is believed and trusted”, Peltonen answered the question about the absentees.

Series from the point of view of the continuation, the situation is that HIFK must beat Tappara three times in four games. If the people of Tampere succeed in scraping two wins, the series goes to them.

Peltonen said that in addition to the match itself, HIFK lost, for example, the special situation game and the goalkeeper game. Tappara scored three power play goals, and no goalkeeper Roope Taponen was able to use top saves this time, but fumbled in a few basic situations as well. Niilo Halonen got to HIFK’s goal in the second period.

“Today we saw Europe’s best Tappara. They played very well and smartly. But we didn’t see Stadi’s best HIFK”, Peltonen said.

“ Tappara and HIFK continue their match series on Friday.

of HIFK captain Teemu Tallberg said that the start to the match was not the way the team wanted.

Especially in the second period, the game went on Tappara’s offensive end for long periods. Tappara scored two overtime goals before the half of the set, thanks to which they escaped for good.

In the end, the balance of the lot was dull. Tappara scored two goals, HIFK had two shots, one of which was even blocked.

“In the second set, there was quite a lot of understrength and special situational play. Tappara got a rhythm with them and got to play the game where they are strong,” Tallberg said.

Tallberg says he misses tighter defensive play. The long Tappara attacks must be stopped more quickly.

“We have to keep the opponent’s attack as short as possible and go on the attack. The opponent must be forced to break in order for us to gain the upper hand. Special situations play a role in the series, they can be used to turn the momentum,” said Tallberg.

Poleaxe and HIFK continue their series of matches on Friday.

On Thursday, the semifinal series between Ilves and Pelicans will be played in the league.