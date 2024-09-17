Tuesday, September 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Esa Lindell signed a giant contract in the NHL

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Esa Lindell signed a giant contract in the NHL
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Esa Lindell continues with the Dallas Stars.

Defender Esa Lindell has signed an extension with the Dallas Stars. The matter is reported, among other things, by an NHL journalist Chris Johnston. First, a TV personality told about it in the message service X Kevin Weekes.

According to Johnston, Lindell’s contract would be for five years and would guarantee the Finn an average of 5.25 million dollars per season. The total value of the contract would therefore be 26.25 million.

Lindell, 30, is in the final year of his current deal. The previous contract was for six years and worth 34.8 million dollars, so Lindell now made a slightly cheaper deal than the previous contract.

Defensively Profiled as a defender, Lindell played his first NHL games in the 2015–16 season. At the beginning of the following season, Lindell broke into the Stars lineup permanently and has played eight full seasons in the NHL. He has represented Dallas throughout his NHL career.

Last season, he scored 5+21=26 in 82 regular season games.

Before his NHL career, Lindell played in the SM league for Helsinki Jokers and one season for Pori Ässi. Lindell is part of the Jokers ownership group, which also includes other NHL players.

In the national team, Lindell has won the under-20 World Cup gold in 2014. In Leijon, he has achieved World Cup silver in 2016 and the world championship in the home games in 2022.

Lindell is also among six players who Antti Pennanen your names in the summer for the first four-country top tournament to be played next winter.

#Ice #hockey #Esa #Lindell #signed #giant #contract #NHL

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Leite says Lula signed a reconstruction agreement for RS and will make R.5 billion available for works

Leite says Lula signed a reconstruction agreement for RS and will make R$6.5 billion available for works

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]