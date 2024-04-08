Ice hockey | Erkka Westerlund was upset about the Jääkieksliitto's pj competition: “Hietanen was pre-selected and agreed”

Coaching based on the player's motivation is absolutely essential so that hockey can develop, says the long-line coach.

Experienced coach Erkka Westerlund has followed the current development of hockey with concern. He needs a faster change in the culture of the sport.

According to him, the operating culture of ice hockey as a team sport has been leader- or coach-oriented. Frankly, quite authoritarian.

“It means that a large part of people's mental potential remains unused. It means, for example, focusing on motivational training, so that the players develop an inner desire and enthusiasm for self-development,” says Westerlund.

“If the coach succeeds in his task, the athlete grows into an active thinker and doer, the subject of his own life. That's when things start happening. “

If the 67-year-old Westerlund were still coaching, he would first go through all the players and try to identify the players who already have the motivation to realize their dreams and goals and who don't.

“I would start from there.”

Lions Westerlund, who coached in 2004–2007 and 2013–2014, applied for the position of president of the Ice Hockey Association in the fall, but lost Heikki Hietase.

“Hockey's operating culture lives on in the old, and it is tenacious. That's why I also ran for the presidential election, even though Hietanen was pre-selected and agreed upon. I brought up what I wanted, but it didn't spark a conversation,” says Westerlund.

Westerlund called for people-oriented management as his election theme. Authoritarian, top-down management must be replaced by trust between people and the creation of common understanding.

“I still agree. We should grow spiritually as people. To know yourself better, to recognize the people around you and to be more ready to cooperate with different people,” says Westerlund.

“The goal is to make every person's mental resources available, and not just try to push people forward from the outside.”

Westerlund says that hockey has been lived too much under the conditions of top sport.

If there are about 3,000 enthusiasts in one age group, the activity cannot be built around the fact that two out of three become NHL professionals.

“If we want to attract young people to the sport, the goal should be to support the mental growth of all 3,000 children. Helps them find their own motivation to pursue their dreams. In this way, hockey would be able to play its cards even better in securing the ability to function for the well-being of the entire nation.”

With the hockey professoras Westerlund is often called, there is still plenty to do and ask in elite sports.

He sits on the board of TPS for the fourth year, is a deputy member of the Finnish Olympic Committee and chairman of the Finnish Professional Coaches.

Westerlund does not see a contradiction in the fact that he leads professional coaches and at the same time sits on the board of the Turku league hockey team, where he can influence the selection of coaches, among other things.

“I am a member of the board of HC TPS. I do not influence the TPS team in any way and I am not involved in the operational side. It's the talk of strangers. Together Saku Koivun we spar with TPS's sports director Rauli Uramaa in matters related to coach training.”

In the spring playoffs, TPS sprung a surprise, but succumbed to Tappara only in the sixth game.

At the Olympic Committee, Westerlund is interested in competence and its development. He cannot find another forum where a person can develop better than in sports.

“It combines physicality, spirituality and situational awareness – holistic and experiential learning. This is what I have tried to advance in TPS as well. How could the development of a person be better supported in sports, from children's sports to elite sports.”

According to Westerlund, it's about changing the operating culture, which he has talked about before.

“It requires new skills to face people. It used to be easy to coach when you just said what to do. On this day, you have to train the individual and the team in parallel.”

Erkka Westerlund at the helm of the Jokers in a KHL league match in February 2016.

In ice hockey a lot of things have happened recently that ruin the sport's reputation: inappropriate behavior, shouting and special kicks by coaches.

According to Westerlund, the biggest responsibility among them is related to management, i.e. to those who are in the position of first person to other people.

“There is a problem with the operating culture and management when there is commotion after commotion. You used to be able to say from above, but that doesn't work anymore these days.”

“If we want to be the best in the world in hockey, we should be the best in developing people and cooperating. Ice hockey is currently not showing the right direction for Finnish sports, it is lagging behind. Companies that are managed well are also successful in business life.”

The species Westerlund does not take a stand on individual commotions, but he has been watching the ongoing league playoffs closely.

As the president of the professional coaches' association, he is concerned about the status and appreciation of coaches.

“And now I'm talking specifically about the coach's position within sports. How does the ice hockey association, league and clubs value the coach's work. For example, the competence of league coaches is world-class and one of the cornerstones of Finnish hockey success.”

You have coached numerous teams in Finland and in the KHL league. Would you still become a hockey coach?

“I'm not going to coach anymore. The Finnish league clubs have already understood that it is not even worth asking anymore. Coaching is so total and the rest of your life is left behind when you follow the series program.”

Correction 8.4. at 11:12: In the spring playoffs, TPS lost to Tappara in the sixth game. In the story, it was previously erroneously stated that TPS would have lost only in the seventh match.