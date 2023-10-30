Ice hockey | Erkka Westerlund is applying for the presidency of the Ice Hockey League

The application period for the presidency of the Ice Hockey League ended on Sunday. According to Sanoma’s information, Erkka Westerlund has registered to participate in the race.

Ice hockey coach Erkka Westerlund according to Sanoma’s information, is applying for the position of chairman of the Ice Hockey League.

The application period for the new president of the Ice Hockey Federation ended on Sunday, and the new president will be at the meeting of the federal council on November 25.

The federation should announce the applicants within a week or so.

Westerlund, 66, is a key figure in Finnish hockey coaching. He has coached Leijon twice in 2004–2007 and 2013–14.

The latter race ended with Olympic bronze in Sochi.

In addition, Westerlund has coached the Young Lions in 1988–89 and 2001–03 and the under-18 Little Lions to the European champion in 1997.

In Jyp Westerlund, who started his coaching career in 1985, has also coached Rauma Lukko, Helsinki IFK, Jokeri in both the league and the KHL. In addition, he coached KHL’s Salavat Julavev Ufa. He has been working as a senior advisor to TPS of the SM league since 2019.

Westerlund was selected as the SM league coach of the year in 1998, when he was in charge Raimo Summanen with HIFK Finnish champion. In addition, Westerlund has won two championship silver medals as a league coach.

Westerlund has also served as the principal and CEO of Vierumäki sports college, and he was part of the Huippu-urhelu change work group.

Weterlund’s son Tomas coaches Kiekko-Espoo, who are dreaming of a league place.

The union previous chairman Harri Nummela said in September that he would no longer apply for an extension. Nummela started in Pest in 2016 Kalervo Kummola as a follower.

Another long-term puck influencer is considered a strong candidate Heikki from Hieta.

Correction 30.10. 12:43 p.m.: The Federal Council will meet on November 25, not October 25, as the news previously incorrectly stated.