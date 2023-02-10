Ice hockey | Erik Karlsson, who charmed in Jokers, remembers Finland fondly – the star’s special routines amazed

Erik Karlsson, who fell in love with Jokers ten years ago, has returned to the top of the world.

Fort Lauderdale

“Really how long has it been? Not the Lord’s time”, Erik Karlsson says.

We are talking about Karlsson’s, now 32, time in Jokers ten years ago.

“What’s up?” Karlsson says, grins and asks if the interview will be done in Finnish.

It is not done, because Karlsson’s vocabulary in Finnish is a bit limited, although many basic phrases are said to be memorized.

There was an NHL lockout that delayed the start of the 2012-2013 season, and the reigning winner of the Norris Trophy, the league’s best defenseman award, arrived to everyone’s surprise in the SM League and the Helsinki Jokers.

Karlsson was a superior player, maybe even the best ever seen in the SM league.

“It was a great time. I hadn’t really been to Finland before, because it wasn’t at the top of my holiday destinations in my spare time. I enjoyed those three months immensely.”

“I only have good things to say. When I talk to my friends or family, it always comes up how enjoyable it was,” says Karlsson.

“ “It was a time when maybe I didn’t have to work so hard to get my body moving.”

Equally Karlsson, who played half, i.e. 30 matches of the season, was the winner of the defenders’ point exchange with his performance of 9+25.

In his last match on December 29, 2012, Karlsson scored 1+4 when Jokerit beat HIFK 8–1.

From the time of the Swedish star in the Jokers, stories have been heard from the mouths of teammates and coaches, which tell that the child of nature did not have to do a lot of work.

At least not in the SM league to make it.

While the other players were toiling away in the boxing gym, Karlsson could focus on drinking coffee and playing Candy Crush.

Even for games, he didn’t have to load himself up or follow the team’s tactics meetings.

Karlsson is smiling.

“But we also had a really good team that made playing easy. Some of them are now stars in the NHL.”

Karlsson refers to the front nose Teuvo Teräväinenbut also played a smaller role at the time Esa Lindell and Joonas Korpisalo belonged to the Joker’s ring. Markus Hännikäinen too later played in the NHL.

At that time, there were already familiar playing friends for Karlsson Riku Hahl, Jarkko Ruutu and Antti-Jussi Niemi.

Karlsson says that he is still in contact at least Filppula brothers, especially the second unemployment benefit Valtteri’s with and with Ruutu.

“Jarmon [Kekäläinen] we also still talk occasionally. Even though he is the GM of another NHL team, we have a good relationship.”

“He was one of the big reasons why I joined the Jokers. I like him a lot and I’m not surprised he became a GM in the NHL as well. I wish him the best and I see they have a good thing going in Columbus. I’m happy with how he’s been successful.”

Very Karlsson has also been successful, and this season he has returned to the top of the NHL.

He is roasting at the rate of more than a hundred power points in the back lines of the San Jose Sharks. Karlsson has already scored 17+52=69 in 52 games, which is his best point balance since the sensational playoff spring of 2017, when he “one-legged” the Ottawa Senators to the Eastern Conference finals.

“ “It’s nice to see that I’m being talked about in the right way again.”

It was one of the most impressive playoff performances by a single player of the 2000s – in the familiar, twisted way of the NHL’s spring and summer games, as he was carrying two broken legs and a muscle injury.

How could he still be so good?

“I don’t know… I hope I don’t have to do it again. Everyone around me played well and raised their level as I did. We enjoyed the atmosphere and the pressure,” Karlsson recalls.

“I just had to deal with the pain. I had to pay for it for a couple of years, but I would still redo it anytime.”

Body has improved, and by Brent Burns leaving the Sharks in the summer opened a place for Karlsson as the superior pacesetter of the team’s back lines.

On the defensive end, Karlsson has not excelled so much, but the offensive merits are unfathomable.

Karlsson has proven to himself and to the world that he is still an A-class hockey player.

“It’s nice to see that I’m being talked about in the right way again. I never doubted myself that I wouldn’t be able to play to my normal standard again,” Karlsson declares.

The plans are to remain at the top level for years to come.

“I hope I can play like this for a long time.”

Karlsson’s the return to the top was also preceded by a visit to home clubs and training in familiar circles.

Last summer, she was able to go to Sweden and Gothenburg for the first time with her now 3- and 1-year-old children.

“I was in Sweden for the first time in four or five years. My brother and sister both also have two children, so it was nice to get everyone together and be together in a group.”

Erik Karlsson took part in the NHL all-star game.

from Sweden must be mentioned when speaking Antti Suomela.

Namely, Karlsson’s former teammate from San Jose Patrik Karlkvist with has been in Oskarshamn since the beginning of the season than the locals Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitlwho overwhelmingly dominate the points market and drag their team along.

Suomela has scored 50 (26+24) points in 40 matches, which is a really tough balance compared to the SHL, where, like the SM league, only very few elite players can score more than a point per game.

Karlsson mentions that he already followed Oskarshamn as a friend Daniel Ljungkvist after playing there.

“Antti was a good young player for us in San Jose in his first season. Then it was a bit more difficult for him, and he never really got a proper chance to show.”

“It’s great to see how he’s doing now in one of Europe’s best leagues.”

Why didn’t Suomela break through in the NHL?

“I don’t know… That’s why I’m not a coach! I can’t make those decisions.”