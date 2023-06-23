Ice hockey | Erik Haula has a three-year contract extension with the New Jersey Devils

The total value of the contract is 8.68 million euros.

Finnish ice hockey player Erik Haula has signed a three-year contract extension with the NHL club New Jersey Devils. The club announced the matter on Friday evening.

The total value of the contract is 9.45 million dollars, i.e. 8.68 million euros.

“Erik played key minutes in all situations throughout the season: over and under power, took starts and showed leadership in the team. At the end of the season, he said how much he would like to continue helping New Jersey move forward,” the Devils’ general manager, i.e. sports director Tom Fitzgerald told the club in the bulletin.

“I’m happy that we reached an agreement so quickly and that he and his family can go home.”

32-year-old Haula was traded to the Devils last summer from the Boston Bruins. In the 2022–23 season, he scored 41 points in a total of 80 games in the Devils shirt.