Ice hockey | Emotions ran wild in the local fight at Nordis, the fans laughed – a convincing victory for the Jokers in front of a record crowd

The Jokerit broke their losing streak in Friday’s home game.

17.11. 21:03

Jokers won 4–1 in the local match of Kiekko-Espoo capital region in Mestis on Friday. The match at the Helsinki Ice Hall was sold out, and the victory of the Jokers was witnessed by 8,200 spectators, marked as Mesti’s record audience.

Jokers took control of the match already in the opening set, and it showed on the scoreboard. He was responsible for the opening goal Alexander Forslund by force, and Niclas Tenhovuoren the hit 10 seconds before the final buzzer ensured the Jokers a 2–0 halftime lead.

In the second set, the difference already stretched to three goals, when Joona Korhonen had his fourth hit of the season.

The three-goal deficit seemed to frustrate Kiekko-Espoo’s players from time to time, which erupted into goal-scoring fights. In the middle of the second period, Jokerien’s goal was twisted so violently that Jokerien lost his helmet Kalle Kangas and the away team Oskari Utriainen was ordered from violence to ice hyaition.

In the third in the set, emotions ran high. The most visible character of the final set was Jokerien Otto Karvinen.

First, Karvinen managed to score his first goal of the season, but it was disallowed after video inspection. The reason was announced that the goal was done by hand.

“I thought it hit the bat. It doesn’t seem like a terrible free to concede the first goal of the season, but a game is a game. Only towards the next match”, Karvinen says with a smile after the match.

Just four minutes later, Karvinen dropped his gloves and fought Kiekko-Espoo Niko Kivelä with. After the match, the 33-year-old forward of the Jokers reacted calmly to the fight and the subsequent expulsion.

“There was some kind of twist, but I usually don’t comment on those situations. Lätkä is a physical sport. Sometimes emotions boil over, and that’s when a man is measured,” Karvinen acknowledges the situation.

For the situation that ended in a fight, Karvise was sentenced to two more minutes of ice time. With the ensuing superiority, Kiekko-Espoo reduced the situation to 3-1 five minutes before the end.

The final minutes during the period, the audience and players got heated from time to time, and especially the referees’ whistles aroused emotions. At the last minute, the Jokers Kalle Kangas received a 2+10 minute penalty for a tackle on the head, and when the final buzzer sounded, several players scuffled with each other in the Jokeri’s end.

“ Lätkä is a physical sport. Sometimes emotions boil over, and that’s when a man is measured.

Karvinen praised the intensity of the match and the contribution offered by the home crowd.

“There was a really good feeling in the match. Great atmosphere, and the fans bring us a lot of energy.”

The fans were also in trouble. At the end of the match, the announcer had to remind the spectators that they are not allowed to throw things onto the field. A moment later, he asked the orderlies through the loudspeakers to make sure that nothing is thrown onto the field.

During emotional outbursts Oskari Kalajanniska scored the liberating goal for the home team 4–1 with an underpowered two minutes before the end.

With the win, Jokerit rose to fourth place in Mestis, three points ahead of Kiekko-Espoo.