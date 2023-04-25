Ice hockey | Emil Larmi screams rang out in Växjö’s hall after the “monster fight” and the championship

Emil Larmi was chosen as the best player in the playoffs of the Swedish league.

Finnish goalkeeper Emil Larmi took center stage as the Växjö Lakers secured the Swedish Hockey League title in their home game on Monday night. Larmi’s biggest star moment was the acrobatic “monster fight”, by the way Expressen you described it.

Larmi was also chosen as the best player of the playoffs.

Växjö beat Skellefteå 3–0 in Monday night’s match and won the match series 4–1.

After the match, Larmi gives credit to the whole team.

“I’ve been waiting for this [mestaruutta]. This is unbelievable. We win as a team, we play as a team. We do that well,” Larmi told Expressen after the match.

Larmi also showed off his weaving hand from saves.

“It’s a little sore, but it still works.”

Its instead, for example, on the broadcast of Sweden’s C More, Larmi’s miracle save in the opening set gathered praise and wonder how the save was possible. The audience in the hall also started shouting Emil Larmi.

“What was that tackle? He did it based on feeling,” C More’s expert Niklas Wickegård glowed.

Instead, Larmi’s teammate Joel Persson was not as surprised.

“He never gives up. It’s the same in training as well.”

Larmi’s save was so special that after his jump, he saved the puck with the palm of his shield hand.