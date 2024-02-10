Ice hockey | Eetu Selänne vaccinated the Jokers – Teemu Henritius' power was enough to win

Teemu Henritius scored 2+2 when Jokerit knocked out Hoki.

Kajaani

Helsinki Jokers triple center Teemu Henritius was completely unstoppable in Saturday's Mestis round against Hokki. Henritius scored two goals and assisted two when Jokerit beat Hoki in Kajaani 5–4.

Henritius completed the Jokers' second and third hits. The 1-2 goal was created with a superior accurate shot into the front corner after the opening victory dug by the man himself and a 1-3 goal advantage from the loose puck.

The 30-year-old attacker did the preliminary work Oskari Kalajanniskan to the opening goal and Leevi Lembergin 2–4 hits.

The night of four power points is not even the best quote of the season for Henritius. He scored five points (2+3) when the Jokerit crushed FPS in the middle of December in the away arena 12–2.

Henritius has reached five power points (1+4) in Mestis also in Jukurie's shirt against SaPKO in December 2015.

of Henritius from the performance, the Jokers got a full point pot from the guest tour, which went to Central Ostrobothnia and Kainuusi.

On Friday, Jokerit defeated Hermes in Kokkola 6–3, and Henritius completed the winning goal for the clown shirts.

Two away wins on two consecutive days is a unique achievement for the Jokers in Mestis and its predecessor in the I division, as the team was able to do it for the first time.

Henritius has been very successful against Hokki this season. He scored in three out of four matches and collected two goals and four assists in his statistics.

At five Hokki, who managed to score only five times in their previous match, hit the Joker's net four times and rose from a three-goal chasing position to a goal in the final set.

Hoki's fourth goal was scored with an underpowered drive through Jokereis, who played in the club's previous diva season 1988–89 Teemu Selänten son Eetu Selänne.

Jokerit will play its next match on Friday next week in Keuruu as a guest of KeuPa HT. A day later, the team will have Turku's Tuto Hockey as their guest in Helsinki.

