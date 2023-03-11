Eetu Luostarinen is playing the best season of his career in the NHL.

Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4–3 in overtime. The match was difficult for Florida, as the team was down 0–2 after two sets.

In the final set, Florida’s pursuit began, and the team first rose to a 2–2 tie. After that Eetu Luostarinen scored a 3-2 lead for Florida, but Chicago equalized 45 seconds before the end of regular time by Cole Guttman on the finish line.

In overtime Brandon Montour scored a handsome winning goal for Florida Alexander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghen of inputs.

His career Luostarinen, who is playing his best season in the NHL, scored 1+1 in the match. From this season, KalPa’s academy now has 16+20 points from 66 matches. The Siilinjärvi native, who is playing his fourth season in the NHL, scored 9+17 points last season.

Florida captain Barkov, who scored the winning goal, now has 17+37 performances this season. Barkov, who suffered from injuries this season, has played 52 matches.

of Florida Anton Lundell missed points in the match.

The win was important for Florida, as the team is still fighting fiercely for a playoff spot. Chicago, on the other hand, has lost its chance for the playoffs and is one of the weakest teams in the NHL this season.