Ice hockey | Eetu Koivistoinen’s goals guaranteed the victory for HIFK – Johan Motini was sent off

HIFK beat Pelicans 3–2.

Helsinki

HIFK pushed the 3–2 victory over the Pelicans in the hockey league with a golden helmet Eetu Koivistonen thanks to. Central striker Koivistoinen completed two valuable goals on Wednesday, his eighth and ninth of the season.

“Yes, it will go there if you shoot enough. When you get to places, you have to do them”, Koivistoinen’s motto.

Both goalkeepers, from HIFK Roope Taponen and the Pelicans Jasper Patrikainen, also took on a big role. Already in 58 seconds, Patrikainen was certainly surprised, looking a bit effortless, when Koivistoinen’s wrist shot passed him.

A climax happened in the second half, when HIFK’s Swedish defender, who played his 300th league match Johan Motin was sent to the shower with a 5+20 minute penalty. Motini’s Taklaus hit the middle area Aatu Jämsen on.

The hosts killed off the five-minute lead, but soon Jämsen equalized with the superiority of two players. However, the home team still had a chance, Otto Paajanen and Koivistoinen decisively nailed a two-goal deficit.

“To be honest, we lacked a certain kind of drive when scoring goals. Above all in front of the goal, that’s where we were weak”, Pelicans coach Tommi Niemelä rib.

HIFK plays its next match on Friday against Tappara in Helsinki. On Saturday, the team travels to Vaasa Sport as a guest.