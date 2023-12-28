Ice hockey | Eetu Koivistoinen endured the hardest minutes of the season – “I could have played more”

Koivistoinen's two-goal night was not enough for HIFK in Rauma, when Lukko turned the game around in the second period.

28.12. 20:56 | Updated 28.12. 21:33

Helsinki IFK center forward Eetu Koivistoinen worked hard and succeeded in the match played against Lukko on Thursday, but this time it didn't work until the away victory. Lukko held its ground and won in Rauma 4–2.

Koivistoinen scored the first two goals of the match and helped his team to the run away. A game time of 24 minutes with less than a second is a tough number for the attacker, and the winning percentage in the match is an excellent 72.

“We were all in, and everyone has everything. We would have needed more wisdom. We made some sloppy decisions on the puck. We couldn't bear to put the puck in the back, even though we were able to create an offensive game with it. It was not done properly, and the game turned,” Koivistoinen said.

for HIFK Koivistoinen's second goal, which brought a two-goal lead, came in 21:30. After that, Lukko hit three times in less than 12 minutes and took the driver's place.

The last two goals of the Romanians finished the game Sebastian Repoand both goals came during HIFK's cooldown.

Luko's fourth goal was scored in the final set Linus Nyman.

at HIFK there are currently a lot of absences. The team is missing as many as eight defenders, of which Otto Salin is at the World Youth Championships and the others are injured.

In practice, the gap is the size of the four defenders that fit in the lineup. Those who played in Rauma Ilari Melart, Tony Sund and Johan Motin could fit into the playing seven even when everyone is healthy.

In the attack, HIFK's lineup was missing from Rauma Jori Lehterä, Kristian Vesalainen and Alexander Kaskimäkiof which Kaskimäki, like Salin, is with the Young Lions.

“Everyone has to stand up. Let's do it together. Let's get closer, and everyone puts everything in the game. Closer than ever. It's part of the business that sometimes there's no good and sometimes there's too much on offer,” said Koivistoinen.

Koivistoinen's playing minutes were the biggest for him in the season.

“Sometimes it happens that the more you play, the better you feel and even now I feel good. I could have played more. But those are the hard minutes. Now you have to eat and recover well.”

of HIFK recent acquisition Vincent Marleau haven't played yet. Marleau was on the way to HIFK, but the game permit did not make it to the game.

If Marleau had played, he would have been in Koivistoinen's chain. Based on the exercises, Koivistoinen has formed a good image of Marleau.

“He has a great shot and moves well. We waited for the last ten minutes before the decision was made that we would not be allowed to play. Everything possible has certainly been done here. Too bad you didn't get it. Let's hope that 'Vinnie' can be released on Saturday.”

HIFK continues in third place in the League with 55 points even after Thursday. The pursuers are already a point away. HIFK will play its last game of the year on Saturday in its home hall against Vaasan Sport.