Ice hockey | Eetu and Leevi Selänte have a special living arrangement in Kajaani: “It’s good to walk the dog here”

Hockey legend Teemu Selänte’s sons Eetu and Leevi enjoy themselves in Kajaani and create a career in Mestis club Hoki.

Life sometimes transporting people to places they never thought they would end up.

Raised in California Eetu Selänne couldn’t have imagined as a child that one day he would play hockey in Kajaani Hoki. No, even though Kainuu is a familiar place to him.

Selänte’s father, hockey legend Teemu Selänne, has held his ice hockey camp in Sotkamon’s Vuokatti for almost three decades. After the camps, the family has stayed in Vuokatti to celebrate Midsummer.

“I thought about it quite often when this transfer came up. I wouldn’t have believed it if I had been told that I would come here to play,” he says.

Selänne, 25, who is doing his conscript service in the Kainuu brigade, has also returned to his childhood memories when he was in the army during training to protect the Kajaani airport.

“After we got there, I thought that I have landed here many times. I had absolutely no intention of staying here in the forest for a couple of nights. It was a great experience,” he says.

Hockey Two Seläntes are playing in the Mestis team this season. The younger brother of Eetu Selänte, who signed a one-year contract with the club in the summer Leevi Selänne23, cleared his place in Hokki through a trial period.

“Kajaani is a familiar place and it’s nice to come here. It was cool to come to the airport when you knew where you were going and what the landscape would look like,” he says.

The brothers assure that they had a good time in their new hometown.

“A really nice little town. The people are really nice and the scenery is beautiful. Here it’s good to walk the dog, to be outside and so on,” says Eetu Selänne.

“Of course, I’ve been in India quite a lot and seen the forest and the barracks myself. But everything has gone well. It’s always fun to come to the hall, get on the ice with the boys and fight, struggle and have fun.”

Leevi Selänne regrets that he hasn’t had time to get to know the city. Fortunately, the younger Selänne has time to get to know his new home during his two-year contract period.

Ice hockey legend Teemu Selänte’s sons Leevi (left) and Eetu enjoy themselves in Kajaani and the Mestis club in Hoki. The duo’s gestures show a desire to develop.

in Kajaani also lives with Eetu Selänte’s girlfriend Abbey Weaverwho moved to Finland already last season, when Selänne played in Heinola’s Peliitoi.

“I’ve been quite lucky that he’s had a good time. There hasn’t been too much homesickness or anything, and he’s been able to keep himself really busy in his own way,” says Selänne.

“He does a lot of things with our dog, goes to the gym and likes to do a lot of different things anyway, and he’s not just alone there in the room with his own thoughts.”

Selänne describes her spouse as a person who enjoys the company of other people. The couple lives in Kajaani, about five minutes away from the ice rink and the garrison.

Leevi Selänne will be able to move into his own apartment in the near future. He has also been company for Weaver during the early autumn.

“I’ve been to Eetu’s camp and got to use its tricks. Eetu has handled the matter well”, he answers the question about his current place of residence.

Backbones are playing in Finland under a magnifying glass. The name is interesting and helped pave the way for the brothers who played in the lower divisions of the university league NCAA to Finland.

However, like other players, the brothers have to claim their place by doing their own thing.

Eetu Selänne has already shown that he can play for Mest, and comparing him to his father is not fair to the boys. Teemu Selänte has a Hall of Fame career crowned by a Stanley Cup win and Olympic medals.

“Of course, that’s the comparison, but we try to have fun. We love this sport, I do my best and play as hard as I can and I don’t try to think about what some people are saying behind their backs,” he says.

The weight of a famous name can be heavy to bear, but Eetu Selänne says she tries to stay away from comparison. Leevi Selänne, on the other hand, says that he is used to the presence of the name.

“Maybe there is a little more pressure and jealousy in Finland than in the Yankees, but you have to get used to it and learn to play with it, and not think too much about anything,” he adds.

Eetu (left) and Leevi Selänne know how to handle the pressure and attention brought by their famous surname. The duo emphasizes that they play hockey for the love of the sport.

Brothers Coaching in Kajaani Pasi Räsänen feels that Seläntie handled the attention he received well. He believes that the duo has gotten used to both the media and people’s interest everywhere.

“Neither of them has seen here in any way that they take pressure from the name. We haven’t taken them either, but we treat them the same as everyone else,” says Hoki’s head coach.

“I don’t think that the name is a factor of additional pressure, at least in this environment. Perhaps it’s more that they themselves have a desire to show off.”

Leevi Selänne says that external pressure or individual shouts must not be disturbed, but the focus must be on playing, even if the emotional level is high in the games.

Eetu Selänne, on the other hand, tries to accept the random shouts from the stands with a good mood and a big smile. He doesn’t take pressure from yelling.

“Those boys are used to it and are a bit more global citizens than if they came from that remote village. I believe they can handle the pressure quite well,” says Räsänen.

From Mesti will be watched more than ever with the return of the Jokers. However, the most famous players in the series do not come from the Jokers or the defending champion Kiekko-Espoo.

The Seläntees are exceptionally interesting as individuals, even though Eetu Selänne’s profile is a hard-working attacker of the lower chains instead of a point guard, and Leevi Selänne’s Mestis debut has yet to be made.

“Yes, you can see how small a country this Finland is, after all. Ours is interesting, even though I’m not a point king, and I don’t get as many points in every game as I’d like,” says Eetu Selänne.

He feels that people were excited to see a familiar name on a jersey. The feedback has been more encouraging than depressing, which the young man thinks is “very nice.”

“Of course I want to show the gang and try my best, but I don’t put too much pressure on myself. But of course you can see the interest,” says the attacker, who is playing his second season in Mestis.

“On Some, I don’t even try to spin terribly. There’s a little too much eccentric stuff that doesn’t interest me. I try to be more involved with life than with the phone.”

Eetu Selänne (left) played his first regular season game in Hoki on September 22 against Rovaniemi Kiekko, got a good 13 minutes of ice time and won exactly half of his starts. RoK’s defender Tom Grönblom as a fighting pair.

The public the interest also warms Leevi Selänte. He adds in the same breath that the brothers just want to play and enjoy the sport, and it is not necessary or worthwhile to listen to all the stories.

“Just take the positive and leave everything else. I’m sure everyone will be watching how this season goes. It would be nice if you could play well and make your own path here in Finland.”

“I’ll do my best to get into the ring and be able to show what I’ve got in my tank,” adds Leevi Selänne.

According to Hockey pilot Räsänen, both brothers exude a desire to develop. They are curious and ask what they could do better. The image that the two want to make a career in Finland has only become stronger.

“It can be seen in everything we do. They twist well in training and I think they are really easy and good to train, which bring color to training. Skating is certainly enough for both of them”, feels Räsänen.

“Leevi still has a lot of work to do with the Finnish way of playing and game discipline, and with five-man discipline, and Eetu in order to get even more out of the result. Both are on their way forward in Finnish hockey.”

His big brother Leevi Selänne, who has always followed, has seen his brother progress as a puck player and get to a better place one step at a time. Through example, he also found himself in Kajaani.

However, the little brother is ahead in one matter that is central to this season. Leevi Selänne has already completed his military service.

“I went to Santahamina in 2018. I’ve told Eetu what to put in your bag when you go to a forest to sit. For that, there must be some good snacks and noodles to eat when you’re hungry.”

Eetu Selänne praises the tips as good and adds that she enjoyed herself especially at the beginning of her military service. However, the mood has become heavier since the start of the season, which has been surprisingly tough.

“It’s been quite busy and a bit stressful, when you don’t get much rest. I thought that when I come to play back to back, it will be easier in int, but it has been quite the opposite. It’s been busy the whole time, and there’s not enough time to calm down.”

“It’s mentally and physically tough, but I believe this will develop me into a better person and give me a lot of advantages in life. I am proud of myself that I decided to go to int and have this experience.”