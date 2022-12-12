Ice hockey | Eeli Tolvanen’s NHL career continues in Seattle

Tolvanen was placed on the transfer list by the Nashville Predators on Sunday, and was picked up by the Kraken on Monday.

The Nashville Predators placed Tolvanen, 23, on the transfer list on Sunday, and on Monday the Kraken picked up Tolvanen.

The Predators selected Tolvanen as the 30th pick in the opening round of the 2017 NHL Draft. Tolvanen played 135 regular season games in Nashville in five seasons, scoring 25+26.

Bridge In the season, Tolvanen scored two goals in 13 games, but was dropped from the lineup and did not play at all in Nashville’s last seven games.

The NHL’s newest club, the Seattle Kraken, is playing in its second season in the league, and this season it’s off to a good start.

The team is fourth in the NHL’s Western Conference. Tolvanen’s first crack at his Kraken debut will come the night before Wednesday, when Seattle faces the Tampa Bay Lightning away.