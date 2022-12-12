Tuesday, December 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Eeli Tolvanen’s NHL career continues in Seattle

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in World Europe
0

Tolvanen was placed on the transfer list by the Nashville Predators on Sunday, and was picked up by the Kraken on Monday.

Finnish striker Eeli Tolvanen continues his hockey NHL career in the Seattle Kraken, club announced.

The Nashville Predators placed Tolvanen, 23, on the transfer list on Sunday, and on Monday the Kraken picked up Tolvanen.

The Predators selected Tolvanen as the 30th pick in the opening round of the 2017 NHL Draft. Tolvanen played 135 regular season games in Nashville in five seasons, scoring 25+26.

Bridge In the season, Tolvanen scored two goals in 13 games, but was dropped from the lineup and did not play at all in Nashville’s last seven games.

The NHL’s newest club, the Seattle Kraken, is playing in its second season in the league, and this season it’s off to a good start.

The team is fourth in the NHL’s Western Conference. Tolvanen’s first crack at his Kraken debut will come the night before Wednesday, when Seattle faces the Tampa Bay Lightning away.

See also  Employment | Pension company Elo begins change negotiations - up to 50 jobs at risk


#Ice #hockey #Eeli #Tolvanens #NHL #career #continues #Seattle

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Florida court hears testimony on Alex Saab's diplomatic status

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result