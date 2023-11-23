Ice hockey | Eeli Tolvanen was effective in the NHL – an ugly loss for Mikael Granlund’s team

The San Jose Sharks bowed again with a crushing count.

Seattle Kraken Eeli Tolvanen posted the most effective record of his NHL career when he scored 2+1 against the San Jose Sharks.

Iltapuhde was statistically the best of Tolvanen’s career, as two of the three points were goals for the first time.

Kraken crushed the NHL’s weakest team, the Sharks, with a score of 7–1.

Tolvanen scored his goal in the third period. The first one came when he hit a puck bounced off the end with his knuckles. He completed the final readings with a shot in a one-on-one attack Ty Emberson’s from the legs.

Played the most of San Jose’s forwards, i.e. 21.26 Mikael Granlund there were two goals in the cold. Kaapo Kähkönen blocked 13 of 17 shots in the opening set before being allowed to make room to Mackenzie Blackwood (10/13).

The Sharks only had 14 shots on goal.

Edmonton’s crisis deepens

Carolina Hurricanes really blew the Edmonton Oilers at home.

The net of Edmonton, which defended without class, was swinging four times in the opening set, when Jesper Fast, Jack Drury, Teuvo Teräväinen and Seth Jarvis hit Sebastian Aho passed Teräväinen’s goal spectacularly, Teräväinen set up Jarvis’ shot.

Carolina eventually won 6–3. Aho also managed to score in the second period, but the shot was rejected as offside after Edmonton’s challenge.

Carolina Antti Raanta parried the opening set in the match before making space as a precaution To Pyotr Kotshetkov.

The Oilers have not received a new head coach From Kris Knoblauch desired lift. There are now three losses in a row.