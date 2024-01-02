Tuesday, January 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Eeli Tolvanen shined in the NHL giant game

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Eeli Tolvanen shined in the NHL giant game

Tolvanen's goal was his tenth of the season.

The Seattle Kraken took a decisive 3-0 win over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights in the outdoor Winter Classic in front of over 47,000 spectators.

Seattle's Finnish forward Eeli Tolvanen opened his team's scoring account in the first period of the match. Tolvane also had a key in the game with the American striker by Will Borgen shooting in the second goal, from which the Finn collected an assist.

The crushing victory for Kraken was sealed by the Canadian attacker Yanni Gourden the goal scored in the last period.

Tolvanen's opening game hit was his tenth of the current season. The Finn played the previous four matches without power points.

of Seattle From Joey Daccord became the first goaltender to keep a clean sheet in the history of Winter Classic matches. Daccord blocked Kraken with the goal a total of 35 times. He was also named the first mvp of the winter classic, i.e. the most valuable player.

See also  Afghanistan Norway is making “substantial demands” on the Taliban - Tuesday was the last day of negotiations in Oslo

The victory was Seattle's fifth in a row.

#Ice #hockey #Eeli #Tolvanen #shined #NHL #giant #game

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
South Korean opposition leader stabbed in the neck

South Korean opposition leader stabbed in the neck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result