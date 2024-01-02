Ice hockey | Eeli Tolvanen shined in the NHL giant game

Tolvanen's goal was his tenth of the season.

The Seattle Kraken took a decisive 3-0 win over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights in the outdoor Winter Classic in front of over 47,000 spectators.

Seattle's Finnish forward Eeli Tolvanen opened his team's scoring account in the first period of the match. Tolvane also had a key in the game with the American striker by Will Borgen shooting in the second goal, from which the Finn collected an assist.

The crushing victory for Kraken was sealed by the Canadian attacker Yanni Gourden the goal scored in the last period.

Tolvanen's opening game hit was his tenth of the current season. The Finn played the previous four matches without power points.

of Seattle From Joey Daccord became the first goaltender to keep a clean sheet in the history of Winter Classic matches. Daccord blocked Kraken with the goal a total of 35 times. He was also named the first mvp of the winter classic, i.e. the most valuable player.

The victory was Seattle's fifth in a row.