Juuse Saros had to make room for Kevin Lanki.

The first ones The Edmonton Oilers, who lost their game to the Vancouver Canucks, opened the taps in their third game of the season.

Edmonton defeated Nashville 6–1 on the away field.

Started with the home team’s goal Juuse Saros stopped seven of 11 shots, then made room To Kevin Lankins.

Lankinen stopped 17 out of 19 rushes.

The Oilers’ most effective were Leon Draisaitl (2+2) and Zach Hyman (1+3).

German star Draisaitl has scored a whopping 34 points (22+12) in his last 12 games against Nashville.

However, he was responsible for the most talked about goal of the evening Connor McDavid (1+1) who spun around in offensive blue, went to his knees and then proceeded to score. Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier missed McDavid’s drive-through after screeching past the puck.

The Predators have won one of their four games. Saros, who is one of the absolute star keepers in the league, saved a shutout in the only winning game against Seattle.