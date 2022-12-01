Ice hockey | Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl beat Jari Kurr with his winning goal

Ice Hockey League German forward for the Edmonton Oilers playing in the NHL Leon Draisaitl passed by Jari Kurrin in his club’s all-time away game winning goal statistics.

The 27-year-old Draisaitl scored two goals and assisted one when the Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4. His second goal extended the Oilers’ lead to 5–3 and ended up being the game-winning goal.

Draisaitl has now scored 24 game-winning goals for the Oilers in away games. There are still ahead of him in the statistics Glen Anderson (32) and Wayne Gretzky (30).

Kurri won the Oilers in 23 away games. He shares the statistics with the fourth-place finisher in his career Ryan Smyth’s and still playing for the Oilers Connor McDavid’s with.