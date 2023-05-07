Ice hockey | Edmonton crushed Vegas, Leon Draisaitl’s scoring rate is mind-boggling

Edmonton Oilers leveled the match wins at 1–1, when Vegas Golden Knights lost at home with 1–5 goals.

The Oilers blew Vegas right away in the opening set, when they piled up four goals by Laurent Brossoit to guard the goal.

Edmonton’s shocking superiority worked 50 percent this time. In the regular season, the superiority that worked with an astonishing 32.4 percent efficiency has been even tougher in the playoffs: 14 goals in 25 attempts, or 56 percent forced play.

Scored the opening goal with superiority and made it 4–0 with an even field Leon Draisaitl has already scored 13 goals in the spring playoffs. That’s as much as the top names in the playoff scoring market Evander Kane and Nathan MacKinnon a year ago in total, although only the second round is now underway.

Draisaitl (2+0) has scored 76 (31+45) points in his 45 playoff games. Only two players have reached the 75-point mark faster than him in the playoffs Wayne Gretzky (34 matches) and Mario Lemieux (39 matches).

“He is the best player in the world on many nights”, the 2+1 performance nailed it Connor McDavid outlined Draisaitl’s performances.

The Oilers took the shots in the opening set 19–4. The game was tied in the second – but the result was decided at the latest after McDavid’s 5-0 hit, with which emotions heated up and we moved to the classic “search for settings” for the future.

The Oilers Evander Kane twisted the end of the second set in the mill By Keegan Kolesar stay and punch him a few times in the body. In addition to the four minutes of violence, Kane received a ten-minute conduct penalty.

In the end, a whopping 124 minutes of ice time were distributed in the match, 70 of which were for Vegas.