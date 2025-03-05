Even ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has not been able to preserve the Edmonton Oilers from another setback in the NHL. Although the 29-year-old contributed a goal and an assist, the Canadians lost 2: 6 against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Draisaitl has been collecting scorer points in the twelfth game, but for the Oilers there are still six defeats from the past seven games. With 74 points, however, Edmonton is still on play-off course in the Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, Nico Sturm prevailed in the German duel with John-Jason Peterka. The 29-year-old scored the 6-2 of his San Jose Sharks at the Buffalo Sabres for the meantime 2-1. Peterka could not prevent the fourth defeat in a row of Buffalo with his goal and an assist. With 54 points, the Sabres are the weakest team in the east, as well as the Sharks with 43 points in the west.

National player Moritz Seider also conceded a defeat. With the Detroit Red Wings, the defender lost 1-2 to Carolina Hurricanes. In the Atlantic Division, the team is in fourth place with 66 points. National goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used when he returned to the NHL in the 3: 4 of his Seattle Kraken against Minnesota Wild. The 33-year-old was sent to the AHL to collect game practice at the end of January after weak achievements from Seattle to the Farm Team Coachella Valley Firebirds.