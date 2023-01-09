Ice hockey | Dominik Hašek roared about the Russians again – “One day the NHL will have to pay”

Dominik Hašek is robbing the NHL again.

A hockey legend Dominik Hasek strongly criticized the NHL’s all-star game and its marketing on Twitter.

The star-studded event will take place at the beginning of February in the home cave of the Florida Panthers in the FLA Live Arena. Last week, the NHL released its 32 selections for all-star teams. The rest of the players are chosen by public vote.

The league selected six Russian players. Hašek, 57, has harshly criticized the NHL’s policy and allowing Russian players in the league since Russia’s major attack on Ukraine last winter.

They were selected for the star event Nikita Kucherov, Kirill Kaprizov, Vladimir Tarasenko, Andrei Svetshnikov, Igor Šestjorkin and known as the loudest Russian political influencer in the NHL Alexander Ovechkinwhich has a long history of supporting the country’s administration.

“The most important and saddest thing about this match, like the whole current season, is that it is a huge advertisement for Russia’s war and crimes in Ukraine.”

“Because of this, the NHL is responsible for the damage and the lives lost in Ukraine. One day the NHL will have to pay for it,” Hašek said.

Hasek is a hockey legend and perhaps the best goaltender of all time. In his career, he saved 389 wins in 735 NHL regular season games with a save percentage of 92.2 and a goals against average of 92.2.

He himself played in the all-star game six times and won the Vezina award for the league’s best goaltender as many times. Hašek also won two Stanley Cups and two regular season best player Hart awards.

Hašek prevented the Czech Republic from winning Olympic gold in Nagano in the winter of 1998, when in his six matches he allowed only 0.97 goals per game and stopped pucks 96.1 percent of the time.