Ice hockey | Dominik Hašek condemns the NHL – “You promote Putin’s war and crimes”

The former top goalkeeper has spoken strongly about Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The past years top guard Dominik Hasek has not minced his words in criticizing the NHL over the past year.

Hašek spoke strongly in favor of preventing Russian players from entering the country when NHL regular season games were played in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Last Sunday, Hašek took aim at the league again and criticized its reluctance to take a stand against the war of aggression started by Russia.

Read more: A strong statement from 34 countries to the IOC: the neutrality of the Russians must be resolved

In the NHL this season, e.g. watched with bated breath Aleksandr Ovechkin goal chase throughout the season. Ovechki is also known Vladimir Putin supporter.

“I’m really sad that the NHL promotes Putin’s war and crimes with the attitude the league shows towards Russian players. I don’t blame the players, I blame the league. It is responsible for the damage caused and the deaths in Ukraine. They have to pay dearly for it,” Hašek wrote on Twitter.

Hašek attached the cover photo of the Czech Reflex magazine to his tweet. It shows Putin dressed in a Nazi uniform.

Hasek the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation took a position on the situation at length CBC’s in an interview last week.

“Alex [Ovetškin] is the best possible advertisement for the war among puck players, because he is not only the best shooter but also Putin’s trusted propagandist,” Hašek underlined.

“The Russian army attacked democratic Ukraine without any reason. Russian hockey players in the NHL are the best advertisement for Russia’s war and crimes, such as the mass murder of Ukrainian children. Therefore, if the NHL does not want to support Russia’s war and crimes”, it must prevent Russians from playing.

Hašek said that he understood Russian athletes on some level and in the interview suggested such options as giving asylum to athletes who are ready to condemn Putin’s actions.

“It is certainly difficult for the Russian players to condemn the war. I understand perfectly. Still, one thing must be remembered: there may be up to a hundred thousand dead in Ukraine. Human life is more important than getting into trouble in Russia.”

In his long NHL career, Hašek represented Chicago, Buffalo, Detroit and Ottawa.