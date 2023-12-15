Ice hockey | Dismal news from Jarmo Kekäläinen: Patrik Laine sidelined for a long time

Laine's difficulties continue in the NHL.

Suomalaistar Patrick Laine is sidelined from the NHL rinks for six weeks. Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekäläinen told the club about it in the bulletin.

Laine was injured in Thursday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Kekäläinen, Laine's collarbone was broken.

At the beginning of the second period, the attacker was hit on the shoulder in the side hustle and left the game. Before that, he had been successful in scoring.

According to STT Columbus Dispatch said that Laine left the ice rink with his arm in a sling.

Present the season has been difficult for Laine. He has already been sidelined for 13 matches. Laine was sidelined for three weeks in October-November due to a concussion. At the beginning of December, he was on the sidelines due to illness.

Laine has played 18 matches this season with 6+3=9 points. He has received a lot of criticism because of his score and poor performances.