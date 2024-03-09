Sunday, March 10, 2024
Ice hockey | Direct words to the Russians from NHL star Ovechkin's wife

March 9, 2024
Ovechkin's wife, Nastasija Ovechkina, demands that Russians be proud of the NHL star's performances.

Russian NHL star Aleksandr Ovechkin wife Nastasija Ovechkina wonders about the attitude of the Russians towards her husband and his achievements. Ovechkina told the Russian about her views Sport-Express in the interview.

Ovechkin, 38, has scored himself a modest 18 goals in 58 games this season, but the entire career statistic pales in comparison to one man.

Ovechkin has scored a total of 840 goals in the NHL. The first place in the all-time statistics is held by a Canadian legend Wayne Gretzky 894 with goals. This season the record will not be broken, but next season it would be possible – albeit difficult.

In Ovechkina's opinion, the Washington Capitals forward, who is chasing the unbroken NHL record, is not appreciated in Russia.

“I don't understand people who are upset and say that Ovechkin lives and plays in the United States and doesn't play for Russia,” says Nastasija Ovechkina.

“In my opinion, any athlete, actor or musician who achieves something at the national and international level deserves enormous respect. In such a case, the home country should feel proud.”

Ovechkin has been a prominent supporter of the Russian president to Vladimir Putinand the NHL star's profile picture on Instagram has been a joint picture of the duo for years.

