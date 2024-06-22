Ice hockey | Direct words from Aleksander Barkov after the crushing defeat

Hockey|The Panthers’ Finnish captain gave an emphatic speech after the six-game match.

Edmonton

Florida Panthers the locker room doors remained closed for a surprisingly long time after the sixth final in Rogers Place.

The Edmonton Oilers had knocked out the Panthers 5–1 a quarter of an hour earlier and tied the final series at 3–3.

This is only the third time in NHL history that a team has been able to rise from a 0–3 hole in the final series to the seventh game. The last time this happened was in 1945.

After the third loss, the Panthers booth was quiet and empty. Finally, the Panthers’ Finnish captain stepped in front of the media from the back room Alexander Barkov.

According to Barkov, the team has no fear of losing and the atmosphere has remained positive despite the three losses.

“Now I wouldn’t say that it scares me. You can’t go to any game with that expression or feeling. We played ourselves into a good situation, and we couldn’t break from three match points, but we still have a good chance in the next game,” Barkov announced.

“I don’t think we have any fear. We played ourselves into this situation where we have four match points. Well, now it’s the last one and now the teams are in the same situation for a deadlock game.”

Aleksander Barkov charging towards the goal guarded by Stuart Skinner.

Barkov had a clear vision of the team’s current mental state.

“It’s normal. We can load these games just fine. The Stanley Cup Finals is every player’s dream. You have to be able to enjoy every single game. Whenever you ask yourself where you’d rather be now than in the Stanley Cup finals, it’s really hard not to be recharged,” Barkov said.

“We have no problem. You just have to keep yourself positive and think about the next game.”

Panthers the performance in the six match was not strange. The away team was constantly one or two steps behind and the Oilers got the Panthers into trouble with their speed.

The attacking game of the visiting team was blocked. Midway through the second period, only a few Panthers forwards had a shot on goal.

There was a lot to improve.

“We have a lot to improve in the game itself. Of course there are good things, but all the good things have to be brought out for the next game and all the bad things have to be improved,” said Barkov.

“Mentally, we were ready for this game, but there were things in the game where they got places in the offensive zone and inoculated us. We know we have a lot to improve.”

Barkovi (1+0, –2) had a two-part night.

In the opening set, Barkov’s chain took the lead from the Oilers’ opening goal. In the second set, Barkov already hit the puck into the home team’s goal once, but the shot was rejected as offside.

Barkov did not stay to explain the verdict afterwards.

“It was offside, so there’s no point in worrying about it. We had our place at that point, but they took a 3-0 lead.”

In the final set, Barkov made a spectacular 1–3 reduction, but that was the end of the away team’s joy.

Barkov completed the 1-3 narrow goal at the beginning of the final set.

One area in particular is raining really badly at the moment. The Panthers’ power play has been an ineffective spin for many games in a row. The Panthers haven’t managed to score a power play goal in the last four games.

“Superior power needs to be improved. We’ve talked about it a lot, but it’s not good enough,” emphasized Barkov.

“You have to be able to move better and move the puck better and you have to get more shots. Of course, we also need to get guys to the finish line, so that we are on the same page.”

The seventh match of the final series will be played in Florida early on Tuesday morning at 3:20 am.