Ice hockey | Details of Johnny Gaudreau’s death spread on social media – now the police are interested

Hockey|The notes written on a piece of paper have aroused wonder.

Police trying to find out how detailed the NHL star Johnny Gaudreau31, and his brother Matthew’s29, from the investigation into the death went viral on social media. It tells about it, among other things nj.com.

Gaudreau’s brothers died in a traffic accident on Thursday. They were cycling in the evening on a small road in Salem County, New Jersey, USA, when the driver of an SUV crashed into them.

The driver of the accident car was intoxicated and is suspected of two deaths. According to the AP news agency, he will be heard on September 5.

Now authorities are trying to figure out how handwritten notes about the crash ended up on social media hours before anything official was released about the crash.

Picture on a piece of paper the written notes spread on messaging service X and Reddit, among others. The information in the notes was not public, but appeared to be compiled by someone involved in the investigation.

The notes contained, among other things, the dates of birth and addresses of the participants and other information related to the accident.

According to Nj.com, a New Jersey police official said the notes were not from the officer who investigated the case. Gloucester County Manager Chad Bruner said on Friday that an investigation is underway.

Johnny Gaudreau was married. He and his wife Meredith’s has two children: a 1-year-old daughter Noah and a half-year-old son Johnny. Matthew was married to his wife Madeline with, who is reportedly expecting the couple’s first child.

The brothers were supposed to attend the weekend with their sister Katie’s to the wedding. They were supposed to be at the wedding party as assistants to the groom.

Johnny Gaudreau, who broke through in the NHL as a small forward, had time to play 763 NHL regular season games, where he scored 243+500=743.

The American started his NHL career with the Calgary Flames, who booked him, from where he moved to the Columbus Blue Jackets to live closer to his family.

In 2022, he signed a seven-year, $68 million contract with Columbus.

Matthew Gaudreau also had a puck background. During his career, he played in the AHL and ECHL leagues, as well as in Sweden’s third highest league level.