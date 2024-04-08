Ice hockey | Defeat for Swedish women in the World Cup – in the knockout game they will face a top team

Sweden was 0-0 against Germany.

Ice hockey in the Women's World Cup, the winner of Group B was decided on Monday, when Germany fought to a 1–0 victory over Sweden. With the loss, Tre Kronor has a nightmare opponent in the quarterfinals.

Germany's goal scorer met Sweden's fate in Utica, USA on Monday Franziska Feldmeier and the goalkeeper Sandra Abstreiterwho blocked all 32 Swedish shots and kept his team upright as the blue and yellow pressed ferociously in the final moments.

Sweden looked for an equalizer at the end of the third period without a goalkeeper for more than two minutes, but did not succeed in scoring.

“I think we should have won,” Sweden Lina Ljungblom said on SVT Aftonbladet by.

B block the winner, Germany, will face the third-placed team in Group A, currently the Czech Republic, in the quarter-finals.

Sweden, which remains second in the group, will face one of the two powers of women's hockey, the United States or Canada.

“Now we charge our batteries and make sure that we are in full swing in the quarterfinals,” Sweden's head coach Ulf Lundberg said.