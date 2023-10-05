Ice hockey | Dany Heatley, 22, drove her Ferrari into a crash that killed her friend, but the most beautiful part of the tragedy is the parents’ forgiveness

Sight the scene of the accident was barren.

The Ferrari was speeding at about 130 kilometers per hour. When the driver lost control of the car on a narrow two-lane road, it crashed into a brick and wrought iron fence and was torn in two.

On October 5, 2003, the hockey world received sad news. The Atlanta player who was a passenger in the car Dan Snyder had died of head injuries sustained in an accident. 25-year-old Snyder was thrown from the car in the crash.

The driver was 22 years old Danny Heatley. Three years earlier, Heatley’s name had been called second at the booking event, but on an autumn evening, a dark shadow fell over the career.

Dan Snyder pictured in February 2003 while playing in Atlanta.

Heatley and Snyder in 2003 were players at different stages of their careers. Heatley was booked as the second player in the 2000 booking event, immediately the goalkeeper Rick DiPietron after. Below was, for example, a nomination for the best player in the university league, and in the season that ended in the spring of 2003, performances had been generated at a rate of more than a point per game.

Snyder was a few years older, already a 25-year-old player. The career had gone between the farm and the NHL, in the last remaining season, Kuta was more or less halfway.

Although Snyder was not constantly with the NHL team, they became good friends. After Snyder’s funeral, the player’s father, Graham Snyder, spoke about how special the friendship was.

“He always talked about his friend and roommate and enjoyed the time they spent together,” Graham Snyder said According to The Globe and Mail at the press conference after the funeral.

Although The crash driven by Heatley was devastating, Snyder’s parents and siblings took a clear line from the beginning: they would not blame Dany Heatley for what happened.

The underlying thought was that one young man’s life had been lost, but there was no reason why another should be lost as well.

In the crash, Heatley suffered a knee injury that required surgery, for example. He, too, was in the hospital when Snyder died. An article published in the New York Times in 2007 tellsthat Snyder’s mother LuAnn Snyder visited Heatley’s room shortly after his son’s death. He reportedly silenced Heatley’s apologies by saying that he would always be forgiven.

Atlanta defenseman Niclas Hävelid accepted the Dan Snyder Award from Graham and LuAnn Snyder in 2006.

The same theme of forgiveness was repeated by Graham Snyder after the Funeral. Heatley, who caused the crash, also attended the funeral.

“We are all human who make mistakes. We want everyone to know that we do not blame Dany Heatley for the accident in which we lost our son. Dany is a good person and no one is as sorry for what happened as she is,” Graham Snyder said.

“Forgiveness is part of being human and we don’t achieve anything with anger and bitterness. We are here to support him through the difficult times, knowing that he is hurting too.”

The funeral at the time the trial process was just beginning. Snyder’s family made it clear they don’t want Heatley to go to jail. No, even though the list of offenses included speeding, excessive speed, second-degree manslaughter by motor vehicle and driving in the wrong lane. There was also alcohol in the blood, but below the legal limit.

The verdict was handed down in February 2005, and the judge Rowland Barnes decided to honor the Snyders’ wishes. Heatley was sentenced to three years’ probation, in addition to which he had to make 150 public speeches about the dangers of speeding. The driving ban was also three years.

“I’m giving this sentence, first of all, because the Snyders have wanted it this way. Second, I don’t think the community would benefit from you being in prison”; Barnes said as he announced the sentence to Heatley, according to the New York Times.

After that, he continued talking to the Snyders.

“I don’t know if I could do the same if I were in your position.”

Heatley himself said the mistake follows him.

He was able to play 31 matches in the 2003–2004 season. At the time of the verdict, there was a season-long lockout in the NHL and Heatley was playing in Europe.

Dany Heatley played for Rapperswill-Jona of the Swiss league in the 2004–05 lockout season.

The tragedy had left its mark. Heatley had realized that Atlanta was flooding back with memories. Heatley, for example, lived near the accident site, which hit the route repeatedly.

“Just driving around town and hanging out with his teammates was hard on him,” said Atlanta’s then-general manager Don Waddell after the trade to ESPN.

A new club was found in the Ottawa Senators, who were ready to give the Slovakian striker in exchange Maria Hossa.

Power in the light, Heatley played the best puck of his career right in Ottawa. In the first two seasons, the 100-point mark was exceeded in the regular season. In the third, 82 points in 71 games.

The hockey player’s career continued in the NHL until the 2014–15 season. San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks became familiar as clubs, although the last one was only for six games.

Thence, how much the crash has affected Heatley’s later life, only glimpses are available. Heatley himself has not spoken about the incident for years. Reviews have only been received from others.

The Athletic did a story on the subject on the 15th anniversary of the accident in 2018. An entity close to Atlanta during the 2003-2004 season, who remains anonymous, estimated that Heatley had changed as a result of the night.

“We lost both Dans that night,” reads the assessment.

In the Vice.com story from 2015, the assistant coach of the last Ottawa season Curtis Hunt says the accident also weighed on Heatley with the Senators, which may have contributed to his isolation from the rest of the team.

In connection with The Athletic’s story five years ago, Heatley was also pursued. Heatley did respond to the messages that were sent to him. They revealed that the player spent family life changing diapers as a father of two children.

But when Heatley was asked about the possibility of talking about the accident, the refusal was, according to the story, friendly but absolute.

“I hope you understand,” was Heatley’s reply.