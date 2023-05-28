Ice hockey | Dallas took a forced victory again – the dream of eight Finns living in the NHL finals

The Dallas Stars won the second game in a row and narrowed the Western Conference Finals to 2-3.

Dallas took the second consecutive forced victory, now from the home cave of Vegas and scored 4–2.

Stars’ Finns scored points in the last games By Jamie Benn and Yevgeny Dadonov in his absence gained more responsibility Joel Kiviranta (0+1).

The first two sets proceeded as in the previous match of the series. Vegas scored two goals and Dallas equalized twice.

Before the paint taps opened, Roope with Hintz was a prime spot to give Dallas the lead. Adin Hill however, stretched to the flipper protection.

Vegas took the lead for the first time in 13:36. The hosts Jack Eichel fought overboard by Wyatt Johnston with when Miro Heiskanen came to Johnston’s aid. However, Heiskanen hit his teammate and played both out of the situation. Heiskanen’s pack pair, error-prone conker Ryan Suter turned his back on the game and went to play Jonathan Marchessaulttherefore Ivan Barbashov drove to the goal himself and hit the puck into the cage.

Dallas tied the game less than two minutes later, culminating in a strong shift by its back four Luke Glendening to the leader’s goal.

Stars’ Johnston hit the post three minutes before the buzzer of the opening set.

Dallas had a good start to the second period, but Vegas took the lead again when Chandler Stephenson inoculated the visitors from the brilliance of the defensive end. Dallas had to wait a good two minutes for the equalizer this time. Rushed into a red-hot finish Jason Robertson scored his fifth goal in five matches.

Stars’ Kiviranna had a goal that looked almost certain right at the beginning of the third period. Hill, however, had the Finnish striker’s attempt blocked from the corner of the goal.

After that, both teams had better chances before the next goal. Ty Dellandrea shot Alex Pietrangelo through the stick, the visitors take a 3–2 lead. The puck slipped into Hilli’s goal from the front corner. Kiviranta was the scorer.

Dellandrea, who spent mostly ice time in previous matches, scored a minute and a half later in 52:02 to make it 4–2.

Series continues the night before Tuesday Finnish time in Dallas.

Alexander Barkov, by Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen represented by the Florida Panthers has already secured their place in the finals, which begin in a week.