The Finns from Dallas collected a total of eight power points.

Dallas Stars took a 6–3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at home.

The Finns of Stars feasted with a total of no less than eight power points. Completed the final readings to an empty net Miro Heiskanen (2+1) tripled his goal balance for the season, Roope Hintz assisted two goals and Jani Hakanpää one. Esa Lindell knocked powers 1+1.

Heiskaenn scored a 1-1 tie for Dallas in the opening set. The accurate shot hit the masked man badly by James Reimer back with superiority.

Lindell's goal came at the last possible moment of the first period when his shot dipped into the goal guarded by Reimer with about 0.2 seconds before the buzzer to give the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Lindell's second point came after the midway point of the second period when her accurate serve found the net by Jason Robertsonwho placed the puck even more precisely in the cage.

Dallas led Matt Duchene after the goal it was already 4–1, but Detroit was still a goal away Jonatan Berggren and Joe Velenon thanks to taper matches. It only took 30 seconds for Veleno to narrow down the final set, when Joe Pavelski directed Hintz's initiation to the goal with superiority.

Before Heiska, Hintz also had a good shot at hitting the puck into an empty goal in the final moments of the match, but Patrick Kane hooked the Finnish center so much that the shot narrowly missed the goal.

Detroit played without an injury at the weekend Dylan Larkin and having been banned for six matches David Perron. Of the Red Wings goalkeepers, he clearly played the most, but also with the worst statistics Ville Husso was not in the team composition at all.

Arizona on a losing streak

Arizona Coyotes is still just above the playoff line in the West, despite losing its third game in a row.

The Buffalo Sabers were better at home with goals of 5–2.

Coyotes' Finnish talent Matias Maccelli was responsible for a wonderful individual performance, which he finished off with a pass Michael Carconen in the third period of the narrow goal.

Last season's rookie star Maccelli has made convincing performances of 4+16 in his 27 matches of the season.