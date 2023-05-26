Friday, May 26, 2023
Ice hockey | Dallas’ dream lives on – the Finns are strong in the overtime victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in World Europe
Ice hockey | Dallas’ dream lives on – the Finns are strong in the overtime victory

Dallas

Dallas Stars took his first overtime win of the spring in the NHL playoffs and stretched the decision of the Western Conference finals.

The Stars, who lost the first two games of the series in overtime to Vegas, won at home 3–2, which was decided at the beginning of overtime Joe Pavelski warm.

Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintz (0+2 both) scored the winning goal.

Dallas got the upper hand when Brayden McNabb would be crazy Ty Dellandrea in the face in front of the goal.

Dallas had lost a total of four overtime games in the playoffs this spring.

Vegas now leads the series 3–1.

Teams alternately scored goals in the first two periods.

Vegas, which had a very strong playoff spring William Karlsson scored the opening goal of the match by Jake Oettinger behind the back, but of Dallas Jason Robertson equalized with superiority when he beat the puck after Miro Heiskanen’s delivery Adin Hill’s to guard the goal. Roope Hintz, the stock market leader of the playoffs, was the second passer of the goal.

Dallas hero pack Ryan Suter watched again from the vantage point by Jonathan Marchessault goal, as Vegas’ star winger gave his team a 2–1 lead.

Robertson tied the score at 2–2 when Esa Lindell the shot bounced off his head and Hill couldn’t catch it.

Dallas played without the suspended captain who fooled himself in the last game Jamie Benn. Also Yevgeny Dadonov was sidelined due to injury, and the Swedish striker Fredrik Olofsson played his first playoff game in the NHL. Olofsson, who drove to the goal, had a great shot a couple of minutes before the end of the regular game time, but Hill stretched out to make the save.

Roope Hintz is the stock market leader of the playoffs. Picture: Jerome Miron/Reuters

Florida Panthers already secured its place in the finals of the Stanley Cup the night before, Finnish time, when it swept the Carolina Hurricanes out of its way with a 4–0 victory.

Recommended

