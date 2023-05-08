Ice hockey | Czech coach Jalonen named his World Cup group

The Czech competition team includes five NHL players.

The Czech Republic head coach of the men’s national ice hockey team Kari Jalonen publicly on Sunday evening, the team with which last spring’s WC bronze medalist will go to chase success in this spring’s WC hockey. The Czech Republic will play in the World Cup starting on Friday in initial group B in Riga, Latvia.

The Czech team has five men from the NHL, and as the NHL playoffs progress, more could possibly come. In the list of 25 players announced on Sunday, this season’s NHL players include a goaltender Karel Vejmelka (Arizona), Def Jakub Zboril (Boston) and forwards Martin Kaut (San Jose), Dominik Kubalik (Detroit) and Filip Chytil (New York Rangers). Both Kubalik and Chytil recorded 45 power points in the NHL regular season this season.

Jalonen in the group there are 12 players from the Czech league, five who played in Switzerland this season, six who played in North American rinks (in addition to the NHL men, one played in the AHL) and one player from both the Swedish and Finnish leagues (a goalkeeper known from Ilves Marek Langhamer).

A year ago, the Czech Republic returned to the World Cup medals after a 10-year hiatus after defeating the United States in the World Cup bronze medal game. The Czech Republic opens this year’s games on Friday with a hegemony game against Slovakia. The other teams in Group B are Latvia, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Norway, Switzerland and Canada.