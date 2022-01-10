D.the pressure rises, the unrest grows. One month before the planned start in Beijing, the Olympic ice hockey tournament is coming more and more into focus. The uncertainty in the national associations and leagues in view of the precarious Corona situation is now so great that a rejection is being seriously discussed. As of now, this is (still) unlikely. After all, this could ultimately only be decided by the IOC, but it is no longer completely excluded. “The situation can change every day, that is the danger,” said Franz Reindl as President of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) of the German Press Agency (dpa) and speaks of a “dynamic process”.

Reindl is also a member of the so-called Council, the executive body of the world association IIHF, and knows the concerns in the associations. They are so big that there will be a kind of crisis meeting on Thursday. At the regular meeting of the IIHF top with the national associations and league representatives in Zurich, the pros and cons of the Olympic tournament will be discussed this time. “We don’t think anything big is going to happen. But it is important that you speak, ”said Reindl. “You have to deal with it.”

Game operation overridden

The number of corona cases is increasing worldwide. But in team sports, especially in those that are played in halls, the situation is more tense than in individual sports. After more and more teams had to be quarantined in the world’s top NHL league in North America and game operations were partially suspended, the NHL teams already withdrew their promise to release their players. Only: It doesn’t look any different in other leagues either.

In the German Ice Hockey League (DEL), four teams are currently not able to play, which puts the game plan in need in view of the Olympic break in February. The U20 World Cup in Canada has just been canceled due to a number of corona cases and probably a holey bubble. The corona conditions in China are much stricter, but concerns remain. “There are still questions to be answered. What happens, for example, if players get infected on site or on their return journey? ”Said DEL managing director Gernot Tripcke of the dpa.

“Not classic Olympic fun for players”

Only unlike the NHL, the hands of the DEL are tied. “There are contracts between us and the DEB as well as IIHF regulations about secondments to other national teams. They say that we will turn off the players, ”said Tripcke. In Germany, only the players themselves could do without the Olympics in view of possible concerns. “I am sure that the players will also talk to each other about the conditions and risks. Both here in Germany, but of course also in other European leagues, ”said Tripcke, who seems to be hoping for exactly that.



Franz Reindl: “The situation can change every day, that is the danger”.

Image: dpa



“It’s not just classic Olympic fun for the players. The German national team should be represented in the best possible way. But of course it’s a risk for the players, ”said Tripcke at MagentaSport. Critical voices have indeed been heard recently, especially from other countries. In Germany, however, Tripcke’s words are likely to fade away. “There is one or the other who would rather not fly there for personal reasons,” confirmed attacker Marcel Noebels from master Eisbären Berlin, who won silver with Germany in Pyeongchang in 2018, the dpa.

In the German team, however, there is more anticipation. “One must not forget: We are talking about the Olympics. This is the largest stage that you can reach and that there is, “said Noebels and Marco Nowak from the Düsseldorfer EG, most recently captain of the national team, even said:” To witness the Olympics is something really big. We are all ready and hot to create something big. “

There is a good reason that the German players are more excited. By renouncing the NHL, the belief grows again to be able to play for the medals. “We are fifth in the world rankings. You can appear with a broad chest. We don’t need to hide from anyone, ”said Noebels about the unexpectedly great chance of a surprise. The cancellation of the tournament would therefore be as bitter for most German players as a corona infection immediately before the start of the Olympics. Neither is unthinkable any more. “It’s no longer just up to sport,” said Reindl. “You have to adjust to all other circumstances.”