Ice hockey | Connor McDavid was voted the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs – the audience in Florida showed their opinion

Hockey|Connor McDavid was named the most valuable player of the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was chosen as the most valuable player of the playoffs, as expected. The Canadian center bagged the Conn Smythe Trophy for the first time in his career.

The Florida Panthers won the championship in a thriller-like stalemate with goals 2–1.

When the commissioner of the NHL Gary Bettman announced McDavid’s selection as the playoffs’ MVP, the Florida crowd wildly showed and booed the selection.

Alexander Barkov skippered by the Florida Panthers, they celebrate the first Stanley Cup in their club history.

Against the odds, the Oilers rose from the 0-3 gap to the championship, but the road rose up with chalk lines.

McDavid was in a crazy rush in the championship hunt. In the final series, McDavid scored 3+8.

The 27-year-old Canadian center scored 42 (8+34) points in 25 playoff games and won the playoff point exchange in superior style.

The balance of the Oilers megastar is the third highest in NHL history in the playoffs. Only Wayne Gretzky (47 points in 1985 and 43 in 1988) and Mario Lemieux (44 points in 1991) have made a wilder mark.

McDavid is only the second outfielder in history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy on a team that lost a Finals series.

The first time this happened was in 1976, when the forward of the Philadelphia Flyers Reggie Leach I stood up.

In all, six players have won the Conn Smythe Trophy despite a season ending in a Finals loss.

In 1966, the goalkeeper Roger Crozier won the award even though the Detroit Red Wings he represented lost the Finals series in six games. Two years later, the goaltender for the St. Louis Blues Glen Hall won the award.

In 1987, the dynasty team of the Edmonton Oilers roared to the championship, but the goalkeeper of the Philadelphia Flyers Ron Hextall was selected as the most valuable player of the playoffs.

In 2003, the monster guard of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim Jean-Sebastian Giguere had a phenomenal playoff run and won the Conn Smythe Trophy. Anaheim lost the finals series to the New Jersey Devils in game seven.

Giguere’s balance in the playoffs was zero. The French Canadian made 15 saves out of 21 matches. Giguere’s save percentage was 94.5 and the goals allowed average was 1.62.