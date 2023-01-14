Ice hockey | Connor McDavid scored points, Jesse Puljujärvi also scored

The Edmonton Oilers crushed the San Jose Sharks.

in California we saw puck matches early on Saturday morning, familiar in Finnish time. Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks lost in their home arenas.

Western jumbo Anaheim lost to the New Jersey Devils with goals 2–6.

Urho Vaakanainen power reading was by Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano like ugly -4.

The Sharks received an even harsher beating from the Edmonton Oilers. The match in San Jose ended 1–7.

Connor McDavid banged power points 2+1 and not Kaapo Kähkönen with the weakly defending Sharks’ goal, they could only spread their hands.

McDavid’s balance is now 37+45=82 from 44 matches.

Jesse Puljujärvi hit in the final set when he shot the puck into the roof of the goal from close range by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins input. The goal was Puljujärvi’s fourth of the season.

Just 21 seconds later, the net rattled again. Erik Karlsson lost the puck in offensive blue, and the Oilers’ counterattack ended By Ryan McLeod 7–0 to the goal.

Sharks Oskar Lindblom completed the final readings of the match.