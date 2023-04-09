Ice hockey | Connor McDavid broke the ghost line and joined a rare club

Connor McDavid is the first player with 150 power points in 27 years.

Vancouver

Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid scored his 150th power point of the season in Saturday’s NHL round.

McDavid scored two goals and had one assist as the Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 6–1 on the road. McDavid’s points for the season are now an astonishing 64+87=151 from 80 games.

The Oilers’ captain leads the points market with a 27-point difference from his teammate Leon Draisaitl (78, 51+73=124). McDavid leads the scoring market with a seven-hit difference over Boston to David Pastrnak.

In the past, at least 150 power points have been able to reach the regular season Wayne Gretzky (record 215), Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman, Phil Esposito and Bernie Nicholls.

The last time Lemieux succeeded in the trick was in the 1995–96 season.

The Oilers, who played a strong spring season, won their seventh consecutive victory. A defender acquired in the transfer window from Nashville, who brought a huge addition to the team’s back lines Mattias Ekholm (0+1) was on the ice during each of his team’s goals and took +6 to his power statistics.