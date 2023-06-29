Thursday, June 29, 2023
Ice hockey | Connor Bedard, 17, doesn't live a normal teenage life – he's one of a generation

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in World Europe
0


Connor Bedard has already been compared to both hockey and football legends. Picture: Heywood Yu / ZUMA

Connor Bedard, 17, is the most talked about teenage star in the Puck world, mentioned even before the start of his NHL career in the same sentence with Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

Puck world is full of top promises and glowing talents year after year, but every now and then real generational talents also hit the turning points of the eras. Players who, during their careers, leave an indelible mark on the history of the NHL and influence the evolution of the sport in a significant way.

